Eagles Fan ‘F—ked Up’ His Knee in Wild Shirtless Celebration With Jason Kelce

A shirtless Philadelphia Eagles fan is recovering after a spirited showdown with Jason Kelce at a tailgate bash—and boy, do we mean bash.

It all unfolded just before the Eagles’ “Monday Night Football” clash with the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Kelce was energizing fans at a tailgate outside the stadium.

The ex-Eagles offensive lineman grabbed the mic for an impromptu speech to hype the crowd. To crank up the excitement, he called in Eagles super fan Ron Dunphy, to the delight of the assembled Eagles acolytes.

Ron Dunphy, a Philadelphia Eagles superfan, gestures towards the field during the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 9, 2019, where the Eagles won in overtime, 23-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

He instructed the shirtless fan, known for his wild Philadelphia tattoos, to get into a three-point stance and then meet him in the air for a clash of the gargantuan guts. However, in the video, as Dunphy landed, he seemed to tweak his leg.

Dunphy attempted to shake it off, but shortly after, he shared on X, “F–k my whole knee up”, alongside crying emojis. However, the injury doesn’t appear to be severe, as he added, “So worth it, lmao.”

Jason Kelce Seemed Unaware of the Shirtless Eagle Fan’s Knee Tweak

However, Kelce appeared unaware of the shirtless fan’s predicament. He ended up having a great evening in his new broadcasting role. He effortlessly hosted ESPN’s pregame show and spent a lot of the second half in the broadcast booth with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, earning praise for his insightful game analysis.

Meanwhile, Dunphy gave an update on his knee’s status, claiming it’s just “a little banged up”. He told followers on X that X-rays came back okay, but he’s still waiting for insurance to cover a possible MRI.

He noted that Jason Kelce and his team reached out to ask how he was doing, and that they’re helping him “live out every Eagles fan’s dream”. Dunphy also claimed he’d do it all again and labeled the incident an “accident”.

Update 💪🏻 I'm good ! Thank you all for asking ! pic.twitter.com/xKZ10GW5Qc — Dunphy215 (@dunphy215) September 17, 2024

“Glad that you’re ok. Thanks for the update. Once you’re fully healed up, you need to try the chest bump again. Best of 3!” one X user proposed.

However, Dunphy’s days of colliding with behemoth NFL stars are over.

“Retiring lmao,” he replied.