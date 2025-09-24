‘Dynasty’ Star Marries Beauty Influencer in ‘Intimate’ Destination Wedding

Dynasty‘s Adam Huber traded in on-screen drama for real-life romance, tying the knot with beauty influencer Rachel Rigler in a ceremony that was both intimate and undeniably swanky.

The 38-year-old actor married Rigler at Brown Beach House in Trogir, Croatia, on Tuesday, according to PEOPLE. The couple, who connected on Instagram and got engaged in April 2024, told the outlet that the location is special to Rigler because she lived there as a child while her father worked for the State Department.

“Since they moved away, her family has never been back,” Huber explained. “We also love vacationing in Italy, and Croatia is right next door — with better food and wine, in our humble opinion.”

With just 30 loved ones present, the Dynasty star and his bride kept it intimate. Plus, a destination wedding meant treating their guests to an unforgettable Mediterranean experience, complete with sightseeing and, naturally, sampling all the local cuisine.

“Since our family was having to travel so far, we wanted to give them a proper European vacation,” Rigler explained. “A boat day touring the Dalmatian islands, showing our family our favorite pizza spot in Split, a beautiful rehearsal dinner to celebrate our two families coming together, and a hungover day on the beach.”

“When will we ever have both of our families together in Europe again? We just wanted to make the most out of the time we were all there together,” she added.

The Couple Opted for ‘Black-Tie Elegance with Modern Minimalism’

Inspired by their hotel’s striking black-and-white checkered pool deck, Huber and Rigler opted for a theme of “black-tie elegance with modern minimalism.” The decor was predominantly black and white, accented with green..

The couple had a traditional ceremony officiated by the bride’s uncle, Andrew Peck, with music by a cellist and pianist. They exchanged handwritten vows written in small books purchased on Etsy. “It’ll be a special keepsake for us to look back on and to show our kids one day,” the Dynasty star said.

The ‘Dynasty’ Star Met His Influencer Bride on Instagram

Huber and Rigler’s love story began on Instagram. Soon after, the actor flew to Savannah, Georgia, where Rigler was living. “We had the most romantic, movie-like weekend,” she gushed.

Adam proposed to Huber outside the Colosseum in Rome on April 18, 2024. “Rome holds a special place in our heart, and we’ve been there together three separate times,” Adam told PEOPLE.

For their honeymoon, the couple chose five nights in Istria, Croatia. Good call, considering the region’s reputation for top-tier olive oil and wine. “It was highly recommended to us by Croatian locals and apparently has some of the best food in Croatia,” Huber noted. “We’re excited to stay at one of our dream hotels, Grand Park Rovinj, spending time with each other, eating amazing food, drinking amazing wine, and exploring the romantic city.”