Andy Taylor, a guitarist best known for his tenure in the rock group Duran Duran has died of prostate cancer. He was 65.

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He died in his home on Nov. 23, Variety reported.

“To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home,” his wife Tracey said in a statement shared with the outlet.

“Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music,” Duran Duran said in their own statement.

“His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed.”

Taylor was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer in 2018. A decline in his health led him to skip out on the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Andy Taylor, lead guitaritst of Duran Duran performs at Madison Square Garden on September 15, 1983 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

Duran Duran, one of the defining bands of the 80s, had been together for two years before Taylor joined.

The then 19-year-old, who had been performing with cover bands, answered a classified ad for a “Live Wire Guitarist” he saw in Melody Maker in April 1980.

After several years of success, things began to fall apart in 1984. Heavy cocaine use among the band, mainly by Taylor, led to difficult times. This was only compounded by his wife Tracey suffering from a postpartum psychotic episode following the birth of their son Andrew.

In 1985, Taylor and bassist John Taylor (no relation), started the band the Power Station.

Andy Taylor officially left Duran Duran in 1986. He rejoined 14 years later, but left again in 2006.

“I was tired of going over and over the same old creative difficulties and financial tensions,” he wrote in his 2008 memoir Wild Boy.

After a long hiatus from music that ended in 2019, Taylor joined the band again for their 2023 Danse Macabre.

In addition to his wife, Taylor is survived by his children Andrew, Bethany, Isabelle and Georgiana.