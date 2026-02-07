duggar-daughter-reveals-family-was-involved-in-scary-car-wreck

Reality TV personality Jill Duggar, her husband Derick Dillard, and their three kids were involved in a harrowing car wreck.

On Feb. 6, Duggar took to Instagram to reveal that it had been one year since she, Derick, and their children—Israel, 10, Samuel, 8, and Freddy, 3—were involved in a crash.

“1 year ago today, we were hit from behind by an unlicensed driver at full speed while we were stopped at a red light,” the 34 year old wrote alongside photos of her in a hospital gown, doing physical therapy, and a picture of a car. “We had all of our kids in the car with us, and it was so scary and shook us all up.”

“We thank God that things didn’t turn out worse, but due to the wreck, this last year has been crazier than we initially anticipated,” the 19 Kids and Counting star continued. “It’s been full of lots of scans, physical therapy, chiropractic, and doctor appointments for all of us as we continue to evaluate things.”

“I’m so thankful for God’s continued grace and pray that this next year brings continued healing!” she concluded.

Fans Rally Behind Jill Duggar After She Reveals Scary Car Crash

Of course, Jill’s followers filled the comments with prayers and kind wishes for her family’s healing.

“So glad everyone is OK,” one top comment read. “Crashing into a lawyer and his family was not on the person’s bingo card. 😬 So glad y’all are healing ❤️‍🩹,” another onlooker added.

Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick Dillard in 2014. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

“I remember getting whiplash from an incident once. I feel for you. It’s a rough go,” one empathetic fan wrote.

Jill, the second-oldest daughter of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, has been married to Derick since 2014. They both appeared on the Duggar family’s show, 19 Kids and Counting, and its spinoff, Counting On, before TLC canceled it in 2021.