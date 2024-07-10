‘Drunk’ Road Rage Driver’s Outburst Backfires When Her Car Smashes Into SUV in Wild Video

A “drunk” road rage driver was met with instant karma when her outburst backfired and caused her vehicle to smash into an SUV.

The majority of the altercation and the accident were caught on video. The angry female driver was heard berating a nearby driver and noticeably slurring her words. She also accused him of “spinning and swerving” while driving. She stated that an 82-year-old was in the vehicle with her.

“Just because it’s the Fourth of July doesn’t mean you have to be a f—ing d—,” she declared loudly.

The male driver immediately responded to the road rage by asking her what she was “tweaking about” and accusing her of being “drunk as f—.” He then stated she was the one who was swerving.

“You’re the one swerving, I was just following you,” the male driver told the enraged woman.

As the exchange of harsh words continued, the woman got out of her vehicle to really dig into the male driver. However, as she made her way to his passenger’s seat, the woman was seemingly unaware that she hadn’t put her car in park. This caused the vehicle to slowly move forward towards the SUV in front of it.

Upon noticing her vehicle was in motion, the road rage driver walked over to try to get into the car before it hit the SUV. Not only did her vehicle hit the SUV, but her right leg was seen being pinned between the vehicles.

“All right,” the male driver stated. “Now I have to get out and help.”

The Road Rage Driver Didn’t Appear to Be Injured After the Accident

The road rage driver didn’t appear to be injured as she went to the SUV driver’s window. Her passenger was also not seen the entire time the exchange was happening.

After everyone returned to their vehicles, the male driver explained the situation. “She used her ‘rizz’ on the driver and convinced him there’s no damage,” he explained in a caption.

It didn’t take long for the video to go viral and for people to share their thoughts in the comment section.

“We need to teach our children self-control,” one commenter stated. “It should be taught in Health classes. People need to learn how to remain calm and have self-control over their impulses and this needs to be taught at an early age. It is a necessary life skill.”

Another commenter added, “Wow, and he still [got] out and helped her.”