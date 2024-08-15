Driver ‘Savagely Attacked’ by Bees After Crashing Car Into House

A driver who crashed into a home in California was hospitalized after being “savagely attacked” by a swarm of bees after crushing their hive. The Buena Park Police Department reported that officers arrived at the scene of the crash on August 10 at approximately 12:15 p.m.

No people were injured due to the crash. However, some insects were certainly affected.

“A bee hive was also damaged and the occupants were not pleased,” the police department noted on Instagram.

The Buena Park Police Department posted a video on Instagram showcasing the aftermath of a car crash, which features a swarm of bees hovering above the scene. Additionally, the Orange County Fire Authority can be seen spraying the area with water.

Firefighters dose bees with “soap and water”… which may prove fatal to to the creatures. (Image via Instagram / Buena Park Police Department)

Reportedly, the bees “Savagely attacked the driver who was taken to the hospital with a few stings after the OCFA cooled the bees off with some soap and water,” the police department said.

It remains uncertain whether the driver experienced an allergic reaction to the bee stings.

“Bees use their stinger to defend themselves and their hive, which is a bee’s home,” per the Cleveland Clinic. “You may have an allergy to bee venom, which can cause a severe allergic reaction that requires immediate medical attention and can be life-threatening if left untreated.”

Concern Raised for Bees Sprayed with Soapy Water Following a Car Crashing Into Their Hive

However, denizens of Instagram seemed more concerned about the bees than the driver. The concern stems from the footage of firefighters spraying the insects with “soapy water.”

“So the driver destroyed 2 homes,” one Instagram user bemoaned in the comments under the footage. “Are the bees ok?? 🥺,” another user added. “Protect the bees!”, a third insect lover declared.

Indeed, soapy water does kill honey bees, according to Texas A&M.

Soapy water serves as a safe and effective method for managing unwanted honey bee swarms. When applied correctly, it can effectively “drown” honey bees that are clustered in an exposed swarm.

However, this technique is less effective and not advisable for controlling established colonies in locations such as hollow trees, wall voids, or underground nests. Additionally, it is not suitable for eliminating managed colonies where bees are present on the comb.