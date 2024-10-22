Driver in Critical Condition, 4 Teens on the Run After Truck Crash in Horrifying Video

A video shows the harrowing moment a truck crashed with a pick-up in Philadelphia on Sunday, resulting in one driver in critical condition. Meanwhile, authorities are seeking four teenagers who were in the other vehicle.

The video from the Port Richmond area of Philadelphia shows a Dodge Ram speeding down the street around 7:20 a.m. The truck runs a red light and crashes into a Chevy pickup, scattering debris and leaving both vehicles demolished.

The shocking crash is shown from two angles, displaying the shocking impact.

The shocking crash also caused damage to seven parked cars, per Philadelphia outlet Fox 29.

According to a report by WCAU-TV News, police stated that four “juveniles” who were in the Dodge fled the scene dressed in dark clothing, ski masks, and “puffy coats.” They may have escaped by jumping into a white SUV trailing the wrecked truck.

Surveillance footage captures the moment two trucks collided in Philadelphia. (Image via YouTube / Fox 29 Philadelphia)

The driver of the Chevy, a 40-year-old man, was reported to be in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

The accident resulted in a 40-year-old man being hospitalized in critical condition. (Image via YouTube / Fox 29 Philadelphia)

The Internet Reacts to Harrowing Video of a Truck Crash in Philadelphia

Of course, the vivid footage managed an onslaught of comments under Fox 29’s YouTube video of the story.

“Meanwhile, car insurance is sky high because of idiots like this. These young men have no respect or regard for life,” one concerned comment read.

“That was a bunch of kids in a stolen vehicle!!!” another YouTube comment speculated. “We need MUCH tougher laws for speeding and reckless driving … especially in neighborhoods,’ another comment added.

Another onlooker couldn’t help but wonder why only the innocent driver was harmed in the accident.

“Why is it that the culprits always end up walking away or running away unharmed,’ they questioned aloud.

Crews clean up the devastating aftermath of the truck crash in Philadelphia. (Image via YouTube / Fox 29 Philadelphia)

Meanwhile, police have stated that the incident remains under investigation. The Philadelphia Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180. Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).