Drew Barrymore ‘Throwing Dirt’ On Ellen DeGeneres?

Is Drew Barrymore directly attacking Ellen DeGeneres? One report says the Babes in Toyland star wants to be the queen of daytime talk and isn’t afraid to play dirty. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Drew Gets Her Jollies At Ellen’s Expense;

According to the National Enquirer, Barrymore is throwing dirt on DeGeneres’ grave. She’s relishing the “chance to kick her while she’s down,” an insider says. Barrymore recently welcomed Dakota Johnson to the Drew Barrymore Show. Johnson famously had a very awkward interview with DeGeneres because DeGeneres flaked on Johnson’s birthday.

The DeGeneres interview came up during Barrymore’s interview. Barrymore said of Johnson’s cool but cutting response, “That was amazing, by the way. Like, amazing!” Insiders say DeGeneres is furious with Barrymore over the potshot, but it was all payback for Barrymore. “Drew’s been taking it on the chin from Ellen for years,” an insider says.

The two have had beef ever since DeGeneres called a pregnant Barrymore “fat” at the 2014 People’s Choice Awards, the outlet reveals. Barrymore never forgot the slight, and never forgave her either. An insider concludes, “Now Drew’s getting the last laugh!”

Drew Barrymore Feuding With Ellen DeGeneres?

Drew Barrymore wasn’t attacking Degeneres when Johnson came on the show; she was just being a good host. The Social Network star mentioned not getting invited to neighbor’s party’s, so Barrymore quipped, “Is this for real? People have gotten into trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties.” Johnson loved the joke, and the interview went on.

It was a callback to a famous public incident that did haunt DeGeneres, but that doesn’t constitute “throwing dirt.” If Barrymore wanted to ruin DeGeneres’ reputation then she would have at least said her name out loud. Barrymore was far more interested in praising Johnson than slamming DeGeneres, so this story is just unfair.

Other Tall Tales

If the Enquirer was to be trusted, then this interview would never have happened. In April, it promised Barrymore was getting replaced due to exhaustion, yet she’s still on television. It also bizarrely said Winona Ryder had been banned from the talk show over her fling with Tom Green. There’s no connection or rivalry between Ryder and Barrymore, so that was false as well.

Barrymore also never had a third baby as this tabloid promised, and she didn’t knock The Talk off the air. With a track record this bad, it’s safe to say this outlet has no insight into Barrymore’s life.