Drew Barrymore Supposedly Scrambling To Save Show From Cancellation, Unreliable Insider Claims

Is The Drew Barrymore Show coming to an end? One report says Drew Barrymore is hustling to keep the show from getting canceled. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Drew’s Desperate To Save Her Show’

According to In Touch, Barrymore’s show is on life support. The ratings are down, but she’s not ready to let it go. An insider says, “She’s been asking her celebrity friends to appear on the show in a bid to up her ratings.” A-listers like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow have stopped by, but it’s done little to move the needle.

Barrymore’s received high marks as a host. She’s affable and comfortable, but it looks like it’s too late. A source concludes, “It may take a miracle to turn things around.”

How’s The Show Really Doing?

Drew Barrymore doesn’t have anything to worry about, at least for now. Her talk show was renewed for a second season earlier this year, so she’ll be fine at least through March. While the show isn’t a ratings juggernaut, it’s seen consistent growth. Her season premiere in September was 25 percent higher than the year before. She’s carved out a niche in a crowded marketplace, and the program only grows.

Barrymore’s ratings are impacted by two major competitors: Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson seems destined to take DeGeneres’ crown as the reigning monarch of daytime, but DeGeneres is pulling in strong ratings for her last season. Once DeGeneres signs off for good in 2022, the entire landscape of daytime TV will change. We’ll have to wait and see how Barrymore does then.

Tale As Old As Time

Even though The Drew Barrymore Show is only a few years old, Gossip Cop has already debunked so many stories about its demise. In March, OK! reported that Barrymore was suffering from burnout. A few months earlier, the National Enquirer promised Barrymore would be replaced by Niecy Nash. She’s still the star of her own show, so these reports were completely unfounded.

In Touch regularly misses the mark with daytime talk stories. Last year, it claimed Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa were reigniting their rivalry. The two former hosts seldom discuss one another, so that was bogus. Years earlier, it tried to foster drama between Ripa and Megyn Kelly. That was completely bogus too, and it makes you question these so-called insiders.

Barrymore’s talk show can be categorized as a success even if it’s not mopping up the competition. The lights aren’t going off anytime soon, so you should disregard this story.