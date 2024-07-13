Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s Beloved Sex Therapist, Dies at 96

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the iconic sex therapist known for her candid and humorous discussions on human sexuality in the 1980s, has passed away. Westheimer was 96.

The former radio talk show host died on Friday, July 12. Her publicist, Pierre Lehu, who co-authored books with her, confirmed the news.

“She was restful when she passed away. Her son and daughter were with her and holding her hand at that moment,” Lehu told People. “It was as peacefully as she could possibly go.”

He added, “It’s amazing, there was stuff still going on in her life [she has and upcoming book] and someone wants to make a biopic about her.”

Lehu did not disclose additional details regarding Westheimer’s cause of death. However, it has been reported that she passed away at her home in New York City.

Dr. Ruth Led a Prolific Life Before Becoming a Sex Therapist

Dr. Ruth, originally named Karola Ruth Siegel, was born on June 4, 1928, in Wiesenfeld, Germany. Westheimer, a Jewish refugee and Holocaust survivor lost her entire family during World War II. Her father was taken by the Nazis in 1938. Soon after, her mother and grandmother sent her to Switzerland via the kindertransport, which rescued thousands of Jewish children from Germany.

After the war in 1945, she emigrated to Palestine and began using her middle name, Ruth. There, she trained as a sniper for the Israeli Army. Later, she moved to Paris to study psychology at Sorbonne University and subsequently relocated to New York City. Following two marriages and divorces, she met Manfred Westheimer in 1961, who became her third husband.

While pursuing her postdoctoral research in human sexuality, she joined Planned Parenthood, where she trained family planning counselors.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ruth’s unique accent and look caught managed to sidetrack her career. Betty Elam of public radio station WYNY proposed a call-in show on sex education after hearing Westheimer speak. This idea evolved into the live call-in show Sexually Speaking, which began as a 15-minute segment and lasted ten years. The segment showcased her sense of humor and expert delivery and catapulted Dr. Ruth to a household name.

In more recent years, she remained influential through lecturing, teaching, and authoring books. Westheimer garnered numerous accolades, including an honorary doctorate from Trinity College in 2004 and the Medal for Distinguished Service from Columbia University’s Teacher’s College.

Westheimer is survived by her two children, Miriam and Joel, as well as four grandchildren. Her third husband, Manfred, passed away in 1997.