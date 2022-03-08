‘Dr. Phil’ Staff Reportedly ‘Revolting’ Over Toxic Workplace Conditions, Supposedly Worse Than ‘Ellen,’ Gossip Says

Is Phil McGraw running a toxic workplace behind the scenes of his show, Dr. Phil? One tabloid claims the TV personality is under fire for mistreating his staff. Here’s what we know about McGraw’s reputation behind the scenes.

‘Dr. Phil’ Staffers Flag Toxic Working Conditions?

This week, the Globe reports Phil McGraw is in for a rude awakening now that his staff is exposing his true nature. Sources say the scandal unfolding is sure to blow Ellen DeGeneres’ toxic workplace scandal out of the water. “Phil’s staff read reports on how Ellen DeGeneres fostered a horrible work environment, but for most of them it sounded like a walk in the park compared to their jobs,” an insider dishes.

“Phil lives and dies by his ratings and he believes his iron-fist style is the only thing that’s made the show successful. But it’s come at the cost of some really ugly confrontations and shattered relationships with his staff”. And now, staffers are apparently speaking out. “There was full-blown yelling, calling people idiots, and slamming doors — things that would not be acceptable in any other job in any other business,” a former employee charges.

“Even when I quit, I had to go into therapy for it, which is crazy because you’re working for a therapist. Everyone was pretty miserable. You would walk into the building and there was just palpable dread and anxiety,” another staffer confides. And while McGraw’s attorney denies the allegations, sources insist the treatment they endured was nightmarish.

‘Traumatized Staffers’ Expose ‘Dr. Phil’?

Some of these witnesses seem to be genuine, but the Globe wasn’t the one to obtain their testimonies. In February, BuzzFeed News‘ Krystie Lee Yandoli published an article detailing her own thorough investigation into the Dr. Phil set, and it looks like the tabloid pulled its staffer quotes directly from her work. Of course, it doesn’t seem like the tabloid ever credited Yandoli or her article. Yandoli also broke the Ellen toxic workplace story back in 2020, so the comparison between these stories was inevitable.

But despite having most of the legwork done on this “toxic workplace” investigation, the Globe fumbles this story. Instead of informing its readers, it sensationalizes these staffers’ experiences for the sake of recapturing DeGeneres’ toxic workplace drama. The outlet even mixes its own “insider” quotes with those of former employees — muddying the waters of what has the potential to evolve into a scandal with serious repercussions. It’s obvious that even though there are nuggets of truth in this report, the tabloid didn’t publish it with pure intentions.

More Workplace Drama From The Tabloid

This report seems even more irresponsible when taking into account the Globe‘s past reporting on workplace feuds. Not long ago, the outlet claimed that Gwen Stefani was furious about a love triangle brewing behind the scenes of The Voice. Then the magazine claimed Pat Sajak was being pushed out of Wheel of Fortune. And then the publication alleged Tucker Carlson was conspiring to force Sean Hannity out of FOX News. The tabloid risked readers dismissing the serious matter of the Dr. Phil controversy as “tabloid gossip” by throwing it in the mix with its usual chatter.

