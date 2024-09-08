dolphins-star-tyreek-hill-allegedly-arrested-outside-of-stadium-hours-before-kickoff-of-first-game

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was spotted in handcuffs just hours before the start of his team’s first game of the 2024 NFL season.

In a video posted to X, Hill was seen in handcuffs. Police officers were walking him away from his vehicle and toward a patrol vehicle. In another video, Hill was seen facedown on the road in cuffs.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, quickly released a statement to Adam Schefter on the incident. Schefter released the statement on X.

“Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was detained by police today entering the stadium for a driving violation, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. But Rosenhaus said Hill will play today,” the statement read.

Schefter released another update a few moments later and added more details to the situation.

“Tyreek Hill was cited for reckless driving after being pulled over for speeding, per Jeff Darlington,” Schefter posted on X. “Hill and a police officer had a verbal altercation that led to the receiver being put in handcuffs. Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said his client will play today.”

Tyreek Hill is one of the NFL’s biggest and brightest stars. After years of success with the Chiefs, he landed in Miami. Hill has continued to show off his speed and big-play ability while with the Dolphins.

“Hill enters his third season with the Dolphins after another exquisite season, in which he averaged 10.7 targets and 23.5 fantasy points per game,” his ESPN profile reads. “He was one of only eight players in the league who had at least 90 receptions and 1,200 receiving yards last season.”

“Targets are among the most predictable year-to-year counting stats for wide receivers, and he remains the top option in a Dolphins offense that ranked second in passing yards in 2023, a trend that’s expected to continue. Despite Hill entering his age-30 season, he should still be one of the first receivers selected in fantasy drafts.”