Dolly Parton’s Friends Warning Her To Slow Down Her Excessive Work Schedule?

Is “9 to 5” legend Dolly Parton running herself to the ground with an overwhelming work schedule? One tabloid claimed just that a year ago, leaving friends and loved ones concerned for the singer’s health. Now, Gossip Cop is looking back to see what was really going on.

Is Dolly Parton’s Workaholic Schedule Wearing Her Down?

Last year, a report from OK! alleged Dolly Parton’s friends and family were “concerned over the singer’s workaholic tendencies.” While Parton’s loved ones wanted “her to slow down and enjoy life more,” the singer wouldn’t listen. Instead, Parton would rather continue growing her empire. The insider close to Parton noted she would feel like she was “letting folks down” if she stepped away from work.

Apparently, Parton maintained a jammed-packed schedule from sunrise to sunset. The same source claimed Parton started her day with “half a dozen calls at home before she even puts her makeup on.” According to the magazine, all Parton focused on was “her current projects, and she keeps finding new challenges for the next day.” As a result of the singer’s “extremely ambitious” schedule and absence of a work-life balance, Parton was “running herself ragged.”

Will Dolly Parton Slow Down?

So what’s the truth behind this story? Should Dolly Parton’s friends really be concerned with her work schedule? A year ago, Gossip Cop wasn’t giving this narrative any serious attention, and we still believe it was just a bogus rumor. As we previously noted, Parton loves staying busy, whether that be with music or other ventures. Strangely, the tabloid urges her to “enjoy life more,” but performing and staying active is what Parton loves to do most.

Also, you can’t trust the sources OK! quotes for the story. Why would Dolly Parton’s inner circle leak all their concerns to the press? It seems much more likely that if the singer was truly “running herself ragged,” her friends would be there for her, not revealing intimate details about her life to strangers.

A Story That’s All Too Familiar

This isn’t the first time a tabloid tried to convince us a famous singer like Parton should retire because of concerns from so-called “insiders.” The National Enquirer is guilty of pushing a similar narrative about Willie Nelson’s career.

In July, the magazine alleged Nelson’s “Rainbow Connection” tour would be his last because of health problems. While it’s true Nelson has struggled with his health from time to time, the singer was adamant retirement was not on the table for him. When it comes to the careers of famous singers, it’s obvious you can’t rely on the tabloids for reliable information.