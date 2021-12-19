Dolly Parton Allegedly Heartbroken And Struggling Amid Rumors Of Marriage And Health Problems

The legend of Dolly Parton grows brighter by the day. Part of her mystique is her seldom sighted husband Carl Dean. He’s seen so rarely that a peek of the back of his head is a noteworthy event. Parton only ever has kind things to say about her husband and relishes the independence both feel in the marriage.

Mold grows in darkness, however, and tabloids have used is privacy to promote rumors. Is Dean secretly dying? Could the marriage be falling apart? What do butt injections have to do with any of this? Let’s look at a few stories Gossip Cop has confronted about Parton’s alleged heartache.

Marriage Melting Down

Per the Globe, Parton is incapable of relaxation. She can’t slow down, but Dean thinks she should really retire. A source says, “Carl wishes they could lead a normal life. He can’t understand why Dolly refuses to relax a little more.” Even when she’s home, Parton stews over Dollywood and tours. An insider concludes, “Carl never stood in the way of Dolly’s music and film careers, but now he’s complaining how bothered he is. People worry they won’t survive because their differences are more apparent now.”

Parton’s ‘Desperate Vigil’

The Globe believes Dean is dying. His health has been deteriorating for some time now, and Paron has gone from wife to caretaker. An insider says he’s “too weak to get out of bed to greet [Parton] when she comes home.” Parton is doing everything she can to make him feel better. “She’s by his side almost all the time now, except when she absolutely has to leave for her work,” a source reveals. Friends of Parton are scared of how she’ll act if Dean passes away.

Risky Butt Injections

Parton’s never hid her plastic surgery, and now she wants a “titanic tush.” The National Enquirer claims Parton wants “to do something about her droopy derriere!” She’s dead set on a Brazilian butt-lift, but it’s risky. Dean is not being supportive either. “Carl thinks Dolly is silly to worry about such things,” a source says. Parton’s age makes any surgery risky.

