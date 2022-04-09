Dolly Parton’s Alleged ‘500 Calorie A Day’ Diet Had Doctors Panicked Last Year, Suspicious Gossip Claimed

Is Dolly Parton refusing to eat? Around this time last year, one tabloid reported Parton was in dire health due to her bare-bones diet. Let’s check back in on the beloved country icon.

Dolly Parton ‘Scary Skinny’ From Diet?

Last April, the Globe reported Dolly Parton was waif-thin at a dangerous 98 pounds. “There are genuine fears she’s taken dieting too far again,” a source warned. Apparently, the “Jolene” songstress had cut her calorie intake to a measly 500 calories a day. The magazine consulted a doctor who had never treated Parton for their professional opinion. “Low weight in older people is a serious risk factor,” the expert noted. “Skeletal muscle size determines heart muscle strength.”

And since Parton had become little more than skin and bones, her loved ones were supposedly growing concerned. But apparently, the stubborn musician was hard to convince. “Dolly likes herself that way, but no one else in her circle thinks it’s a very attractive sight,” the tipster concluded.

Is Dolly Parton Okay?

This story didn’t have a shred of truth to it last year, and it certainly isn’t any more accurate now. First of all, Dolly Parton shared her concerns about women’s beauty standards in 2018. “You don’t have to look like a supermodel,” Parton mused. “I really worry a lot about young girls today because they think they have to look like the models or the people on television. We need to be accepting of ourselves in how we are.”

And if anything, Parton’s career has ramped up over the last twelve months. The singer has released new music and even ventured out into some unexpected projects. Earlier this year, Parton released a line of baking kits inspired by her favorite desserts.

She hosted the American Country Music Awards and looked as radiant as ever.

And she even co-wrote a novel with James Patterson called Run, Rose, Run.

It’s clear that even after so many years in the spotlight, there’s no stopping Dolly Parton.

The Tabloid On Dolly Parton

But the Globe hasn’t been any kinder to Parton since we first debunked this story. Last fall, the outlet reported Parton was forced to retire after suffering a “horrifying meltdown.” Then the magazine claimed Parton was keeping a “desperate vigil” over her husband. And more recently, the publication alleged Parton’s face was partially paralyzed after receiving too much plastic surgery. Obviously, the Globe isn’t a fan of Dolly Parton.

