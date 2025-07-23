DJ Found Dead After Going Missing: Reda Briki Was 52

New York City DJ, Reda Briki, has been found dead less than a month after he was first reported missing. He was 52 years old.

Videos by Suggest

According to the New York Post, Briki was discovered on a houseboat in Queens. Sources told the media outlet that he was found unconscious and unresponsive by an acquaintance in the cabin of the boat on Jul. 20.

The boat was docked at Railroad and Greenpoint avenues in Newton Creek Marina. DJ Reda Briki was pronounced dead at the scene. He was last seen alive on June 14 and was reported missing at the end of June.

Friends believe he died weeks ago. Tim Fielding, a friend of Briki, confirmed the news about the DJ’s unexpected death.

“We are heartbroken to share that Reda Briki passed away in June 2025,” Fielding stated in a Facebook post. “This news may come as a shock, and we know Reda meant many things to many people – a friend, a brother, a fellow creative spirit.

Fielding continued by sharing all of Briki’s qualities. “He had a wild and beautiful energy, and he moved through the world in his own unique way. He made a lot of people happy with his music. His multiple talents, positive attitude, amazing skillset, and cheeky humor will be sorely missed.

“On a personal note, it was just 5 weeks ago he was with me,” Fielding added. “Rocking a festival in Devon, taking people on a deep tribal house journey, living his best life. Gone too soon. Safe travels back to the music, brother. RIP

DJ Reda Briki Died Approximately a Week Before His Body Was Found

Sources close to the situation revealed that DJ Reda Briki had died approximately a week before his body was discovered.

It was also reported that Briki had suffered no apparent signs of trauma. He was also not immediately believed to be a victim of a crime.

The Medical Examiner’s office stated that the cause and manner of his death are pending further study.

The New York Post further reported that Briki was also an electronic dance music producer. He had co-founded Love that Fever. He spent nearly 20 years in the music business.

“Originally from French Algiers but coming of age in Parisian club culture, Reda was surrounded by a world of rich electric influences of tribal percussion, pumping rhythms, pulsing beats, and thumping grooves,” his bio reads.

The Post added that Briki’s body is the fourth to be recovered from Neton Creek in the last two years.