Disney World Guest Allegedly Poops on the Floor and Walls While in Line For One of the Park’s Biggest Attractions

A Disney World guest caused quite a disturbance after allegedly pooping on the wall and floor while waiting in line for Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind at Epcot.

Videos by Suggest

Another Disney World guest took to TikTok to share a video of others covering their noses and faces as they walked past the scene. “Flowers and garden festival didn’t sit well with somebody,” the guest wrote in the video’s caption.

When another TikTok user asked if the video was from today, the guest replied, “This is right now,” which was the evening of March 5.

However, other TikTok users revealed that the incident was caused by someone’s colostomy bag bursting.

“I’m sure the person was mortified without all these TikTok’s,” one person wrote. “Let’s be kind.”

Another TikTok user wrote, “I feel awful for the person… colostomy bags have a different type of bad smell. I can’t imagine how guilty and embarrassed they felt. I’d delete this after finding out the reason.”

Other TikTokers slammed Disney World for allowing guests to walk through before the scene was cleaned up. “That line should have been stopped and evacuated,” a TikTok critic wrote. “That’s a bio hazard!!!! Do better, Disney.”

A fellow TikTok critic added, “Good lord. Rides need more quick exits in the line for reasons just like this. This looks like it was one of those emergencies, and someone didn’t have time to get out.”

There Have Been Other ‘Poop Incidents’ At Disney World Parks

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a guest at the famous theme park has experienced a restroom emergency while waiting in line.

According to Walt Disney World Today, Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom had the infamous “The Poop Hallway.” This is a section of the queue where some guests would leave intestinal surprises. This led to the theme park installing mid-queue restrooms.

A Reddit user claiming to be a former cast member spoke out about the infamous queue area. “Good lord the poop hallway from a former flight CM this absolutely gives me war flashbacks. I dealt with way too many bodily fluids at that dang attraction, my favorite being when someone would puke on level 2 or 3, and it would drip down.”

The media outlet also reported in late 2023 that Disney World and Disneyland guests were still pooping while in line for other popular attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Indiana Jones Adventure.