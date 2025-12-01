Disney Legend Credits His Positive Attitude For Longevity As He Prepares to Celebrate His 100th Birthday 

With his 100th birthday less than two weeks away, Disney legend Dick Van Dyke reflects on his iconic life, including his longevity.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Van Dyke stated that the fact that he “made it” surprised him the most when it came to celebrating his 100th birthday.

“I feel really good for 100,” he said. “Sometimes I have more energy than others – but I never wake up in a bad mood.”

However, as he prepares to celebrate his centennial birthday, the Disney legend admitted he has trouble hearing, and walking comes with some struggles. But neither physical issue has slowed him down.

“I feel like I’m about 13,” he declared.

Dick Van Dyke as Bert, Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins, Karen Dotrice as Jane Banks, and Matthew Garber (1956 – 1977) as Michael Banks in the Disney musical ‘Mary Poppins’, directed by Robert Stevenson, 1964. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In his new book, 100 Rules for Living to 100, Van Dyke revealed why he doesn’t fear death. The acting icon further noted that he wants to be remembered by fans and future generations.

“Each rule springs from a story in my life,” he said about the book. “Which I believe has stuck itself in my memory for a good reason – because it had some broader emotional significance for me.”

The Disney Legend Remains an Eternal Optimist

Meanwhile, Dick Van Dyke spoke about how he has maintained his longevity over the years.

“People say, ‘What did you do right?'” he reflected. “I don’t know. I’m rather lazy.”

He then emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive attitude. “I’ve always thought that anger is one thing that eats up a person’s insides — and hate. And I never really was able to work up a feeling of hate. I think that is one of the chief things that kept me going.”

Although there were things that he disapproved of and people he didn’t like, Van Dyke said he never really was able to do a “white heat kind of hate.”

“My father [Loren Van Dyke] was constantly upset by the state of things in his life, and it did take him at 73 years old, he said.

Aware of how much time he actually has left, the Disney legend said, “The end of my life is so much closer. When you expire, you expire. “I don’t have any fear of dearth for some reason. I can’t explain that, but I don’t. I’ve had such a wonderfully full and exciting life. That I can’t complain.”

He then credited his second wife, Arlene, whom he married in 2012, for keeping him “young at heart.”

“She’s responsible for keeping me in the moment,” Van Dyke added. “She kept me happy every day of my life, every day. She’s a joy. She can get me singing or dancing, and she carries so much responsibility… I’m just lucky.”