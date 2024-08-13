disney-channel-star-skai-jackson-arrested-for-domestic-battery

Disney Channel superstar Skai Jackson was reportedly arrested for alleged domestic battery.

As TMZ reported, Jackson was placed under arrest when authorities were called to the Universal Studios in Los Angeles. The actress and her boyfriend were spotted having a heated argument when she allegedly pushed him multiple times. Security detained the couple until police officers arrived.

Skai Jackson was then arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery as well as cited. She was released a few hours later.

Both she and her boyfriend denied anything physical happened. She also told the responding authorities that they were engaged and expecting a baby. The actress hasn’t gone public about who her boyfriend is.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine if charges are warranted.

Jackson is known for her role as Zuri Ross on Disney Channel’s hit series Jessie. She was on the show from 2011 to 2015 and reprised the role in the spinoff series Bunk’d from 2015 to 2018.

Skai Jackson Previously Opened Up About Her Relationships With Former ‘Jessie’ Co-Stars

During an April 2024 interview with E! News, Skai Jackson opened up about where she stands with her former Jessie co-stars.

“I feel like we’re all living different types of lives,” Skai explained “A lot of us don’t even live in the same state so it’s hard to see each other. But they’re doing so many amazing, great things that I’m really proud of them. We definitely check up on each other.”

Jackson also said she would be open to a “little hour special check-in” with the Jessie cast. “That would always be fun, but maybe like five yers from now.”

She went on to say that she had a great experience on the set. “I got to learn a lot being in the industry at a young age, being able to have opportunities I feel like probably the average kid wouldn’t be able to,” she continued. “My mom, she’s always kept me humble. All my friends always keep me humble and that’s really important. I feel like when you have that great support system, you cannot go wrong.”

Jessie follows a Texan teen who moves to New York City to follow her dreams and ends up as a nanny for a high-profile couple’s four children.

Jackson starred in the series with Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Cameron Boyce, Karan Brar, and Kevin Chamberlin. She appeared in all 98 episodes of the series.