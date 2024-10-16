Diddy Brutally Assaulted Woman for Tupac Murder Accusation, Lawsuit Claims

Trigger warning: sexual assault. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused in a new lawsuit of sexually assaulting a woman after her claims that he was involved in Tupac Shakur’s murder.

Combs faces serious allegations, including sexual assault, battery, abuse, false imprisonment, and kidnapping, linked to a California resident from March 2018. These details are outlined in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Northern California on Tuesday and obtained by The New York Post.

The lawsuit claims that the rapper, along with several unknown accomplices, used a TV remote to sexually assault the accuser, Ashley Parham.

Parham allegedly first met the veteran rapper in a FaceTime meeting with Combs, arranged by a man she met outside a bar in February 2018. The man allegedly wanted to impress others with his connection to the Hip-hop mogul.

Parham expressed her lack of admiration for the man’s association with Combs, stating that she believed Diddy played a role in Tupac’s murder. According to the filing, Combs allegedly heard her comment. Diddy warned that she would “pay” for her statement and her overall dismissal of “Defendant Diddy.”

Ashley Parham asserted that Diddy was responsible for the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images)

On March 23, 2018, Parham was invited to Diddy’s friend’s residence in Orinda, CA, to assist with his cancer medication. However, the lawsuit alleges that he used this opportunity to set her up for an alleged assault by Combs.

The Court Filing Details a Harrowing Assault

According to the suit, Combs confronted Parham with a knife and pressed it against her face. He then threatened to give her a “Glasgow smile,” referring to the deep cuts inflicted on both sides of the mouth.

The lawsuit names Kristina Khorram as one of the defendants, accusing her of being the “manipulator in chief” for Combs. She allegedly stopped the knife attack by suggesting that the “Glasgow smile” would deter potential clients they could “sell” Parham to.

In the court documents, Khorram is accused of enabling Combs’ predatory actions by orchestrating a situation in which Parham was sexually assaulted and raped by Combs. Khorram is also alleged to have helped cover up the crime afterward.

Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace), and Diddy (then Puff Daddy) perform onstage at the Palladium on July 23, 1993, in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Combs is accused of assaulting Parham by applying oil or lubricant to her body while she was undressed. He allegedly raped her using a television remote and threatened her life. Parham asserts that she was subsequently raped by three other men in the apartment. Combs then allegedly directed a fourth man to do the same.

According to the lawsuit, Khorram compelled an incapacitated Parham to ingest an unidentified pill.

The Accuser Claims They Didn’t Name Diddy in Follow-Up Statements with Police Out of Fear of Retaliation

Following the alleged assault, Parham received treatment at a hospital, where a rape kit was conducted.

During the investigation, Parham claims she initially told the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office that Combs had raped her. However, she alleges it was “ignored” by authorities.

Fearing retaliation, she didn’t mention Combs’ name in follow-up statements and reports filed with police, according to the suit.

In the lawsuit, she asserted that Combs had attempted to bribe her to remain silent about the alleged rape. She is pursuing legal action against Combs, Khorram, and several other defendants. Parham is seeking $50 million in damages along with a jury trial.

Meanwhile, Diddy is currently in jail as he awaits his trial in May on sex-trafficking charges. He has pleaded not guilty in the criminal case and continues to assert his innocence despite facing numerous civil lawsuits.