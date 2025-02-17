diddy-accused-of-sexually-assaulting-singer-guitarist-in-2022

Although he recently scored a victory with one of his accusers dropping their lawsuit, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of sexual assault in a new claim.

Tigger Warning: Sexual Assault Description

According to TMZ, the latest accuser was a male singer/guitarist who accused Diddy of orally raping him and sexually assaulting him anally after spiking his beverage. The incident happened in November 2022.

In his filing, the accuser claimed he was singing and playing guitar on the street outside a popular Los Angeles nightclub when he was approached by a man who stated he was Diddy’s talent scout. The man then invited the accuser to one of the rap mogul’s parties.

The Accuser Claims Diddy Spiked His Drink Before Sexually Assaulting Him

The accuser, identified as John Doe, said he was then driven to one of Diddy’s private homes. There, the rapper offered him a drink while discussing his music aspirations. Amid the conversation, John Doe complimented Diddy’s necklace. Combs invited John Doe to see more of his jewelry.

However, as Combs took him to a private room, the accuser “suddenly felt drowsy, off-balance, and slightly euphoric.” He claimed he only had one drink.

As he entered the room, John Doe didn’t see any jewelry. Diddy then asked him, “Have you ever sucked a d— before?”

When the accuser said no, the rapper replied, “You should try it,” while exposing his genitalia. John Doe alleged that he was then forced to perform oral sex on Combs.

John Doe further claimed that Diddy assaulted him anally before leaving the room. He was incapacitated the entire time due to the drugs that were put in his drink.

Hours after the assault, John Doe stated he woke up in the house to someone giving him an IV. He was then driven back to the nightclub and dropped off. He never heard from Diddy again.

John Doe claimed he had suffered pain, mental anguish, emotional torment, humiliation, and shame as a result of the assault.

Tony Buzbee, who claims to represent 120 alleged Diddy victims, filed the lawsuit. Combs’ legal team spoke out about the latest lawsuit.

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt,” the lawyers stated. “Even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”