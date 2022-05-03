Denzel Washington Allegedly Considering Retiring From Acting, Industry Gossip Claims

Is Denzel Washington thinking about stepping back from acting? One tabloid claims the Equalizer star wants to pursue other passions. Here’s what we know.

Denzel Washington ‘Flocks To His Faith’?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Denzel Washington is considering a change in career paths. At this year’s Oscars ceremony, the audience was shocked when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife. But Washington, a devout man of faith, calmly offered Smith his insight on the matter. “At your highest moment be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you,” Washington warned.

And sources say that his wise words could be a sign that he’s thinking about leaving behind showbiz for good. In fact, some people think he’s going to do a total turnaround on his career path and start preaching full-time. “Denzel reads the Bible every single day,” an insider spills. “His faith means more to him than acting or any award. People are suffering, and Denzel wants to help!”

Is Denzel Washington Retiring?

Denzel Washington hasn’t given us any reason to think he’s planning a total 180 on his career. Just because he offered some Bible-inspired wisdom during a tense moment, that doesn’t mean he’s leaving his whole life behind. He was just nominated for an Oscar for his role in The Tragedy of Macbeth, so his career is far from winding down.

In fact, he recently took a step behind the camera to direct A Journal for Jordan. The actor said at the time that he “wanted to please God” through the project. So, clearly, Washington doesn’t feel any pressure to separate his faith from his work. Overall, this story just seems a bit too far-fetched. And since the Enquirer once published a whole report insulting Washington for his “collapsing” face, we aren’t buying anything it writes about the actor.

