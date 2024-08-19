Dental Office Staff Laughs at Cancer Patient’s Diary in Disturbing Video

Shocking footage captured three dental office workers in Tennessee reading aloud from a cancer patient’s private diary while mocking her.

The mean-spirited video was reportedly filmed by a fellow staff member at Premier Dental Group of Knoxville, who callously laughed during the disrespectful incident that unfolded in the middle of the office.

“Found a patient’s journal and now it’s story time lmfao,” the alleged dental worker captioned the needlessly cruel clip.

A stout woman in snug black scrubs leans against a desk, reading aloud passages that detail the radiation treatments facing the fearful cancer patient. As she does so, she smirks ear to ear.

The camera shifts to a robust blonde woman also in black scrubs seated cross-legged on the office floor. She leans in attentively as she listens mockingly.

“[There are] not any other treatment options,” the stout woman reads aloud.

Another male employee is also seen the the footage. He takes a slightly higher road by ignoring the prolifically mean girls. However, he doesn’t speak up for the defenseless victim.

The Internet Reacts to Dental Office Employees Mocking a Cancer Patient’s Diary

Of course, one the footage was leaked, it went viral. Denizens of X cried outrage at the cruel footage.

“Scum of the earth to read a diary and mock a cancer patient,” one X user wrote. “The patient was talking about potentially life-altering treatments and they were laughing about it… sick people,” another user agreed.

“High school mean girls who never grew up because they never faced consequences for anything in their lives. Should be fired at least, and maybe the pt could sue the office?”, a third X user added.

Meanwhile, Premier Dental Group of Knoxville issued an apology on Facebook, which they subsequently removed.

“We deeply regret this incident and the hurt has caused. We take this matter very seriously,” they wrote, per Collin Rugg on X. They claim to “have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident and are taking immediate steps to address it.”

“The employees involved have been addressed and we are reviewing our internal policies and training procedures to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.”

Meanwhile, the recent incident is not the first time Premier Dental Group of Knoxville has encountered drama. According to KVUE, the practice resolved a lawsuit last year after prosecutors alleged it had defrauded TennCare and potentially endangered patients.

The lawsuit claimed that the provider employed unqualified dental hygienists, upcoded unnecessary procedures, and treated patients like “cattle” to maximize profits. Premier Dental Group of Knoxville agreed to pay about $1 million to settle.