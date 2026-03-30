Denise Richards’ Estranged Husband Ordered to Pay $160,000 to Late Client’s Husband During Fraud Lawsuit

Denise Richards’ estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, is now having to pay $160,000 after he failed to respond to a fraud lawsuit brought against one of his clients’ widows.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Rupert Perry stated that he lost his wife, Elina Katisoula-Beall, in May 2024 amid her battle with sarcoma cancer. Months later, he filed a lawsuit against Phypers for alleged fraud and breach of contract.

Phypers was running the wellness center, Quantjm 360, which Katisoula-Beall visited after routine cancer treatment failed. Rupert claimed that Phypers claimed that his center offered a stem cell treatment for his late wife’s cancer that could cure, or at least “ameliorate” her condition.

Phypers also allegedly claimed that the wellness center’s treatment had a 98% success rate. He even offered 50% refund if the treatment did not work.

Unfortunately, the treatment did not work for Katisoula-Beall. She decided to request a 50% refund, which amounted to $63,000. However, Perry claimed that Physers gave Katisoula-Beall the “run around” and didn’t refund the money before she passed.

Phyper’s wellness center was previously shut down in early 2025. Richards’ estranged husband had reportedly failed to respond to the fraud allegations brough against him by Perry.

Phypers Was Recently Awarded $5,000-a-Month Spousal Support Amid His Divorce From Richards

The ruling in the lawsuit comes just after Phyper was awarded $5,000-a-month spousal support in his divorce from Richards.

The couple has been involved in divorce proceedings since mid 2025. Richards was previously granted a five-year restraining order against Phypers after she accused him of domestic violence.

Phypers continues to deny all allegations made against him. The divorce has notably not been easy on Phypers financially.

“My financial situation gets worse by the day,” he stated in court documents in late 2025. “My pickup truck, which is now my only vehicle, is subject to repossession. I am in danger of eviction at any time. I am begging friends for money to have food to eat.”

However, PEOPLE has since reported that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will now have to pay up to $25,000 in attorney fees towards Phypers divorce proceedings. She is also to pay $5,000 to a forensic accountant.

The actress must now follow a payment plan of $10,000 a month for March, April, and May 2026.

The $5,000-a-month spousal support was activated on March 5. It will continue until “further order of the court.”