Denise-Austin-Rocks-the-Same-Bold-Swimwear-36-Years-Apart

Fitness icon Denise Austin has been in the game for nearly four decades and has the pictures to prove it. She recently posted a throwback photo showing how consistency pays off.

Austin is now 68 and proof that age is just a number. She recently hopped on Instagram to share a smoldering comparison that proves her longevity is as real as it gets. She side-by-side a photo from one of her late 80s VHS cover shoots with a recent magazine cover from her “Fit Over 50” shoot, and let’s just say the fire is still very much alive for the mother of two.

“THEN and NOW!!!! Here I am in 1988. The ‘then’ photo is from one of my first VHS cover photoshoots!! And the ‘now’ is from my recent ‘Fit Over 50: Vitality for Life’ magazine cover shoot!! So fun!!” Austin wrote alongside the images.

Austin zipped into a classic white one-piece back in the day and somehow looks even better in it three decades later. Showing off a snatched waist, toned thighs, and a complexion that practically glows, she paired the legendary look with a smile that says she knows exactly how good she looks.

“I have sooo many wonderful memories throughout ALL these years being in the fitness industry!!!! And I feel such a deep sense of gratification because I truly LOVE what I do!!” she added in the caption.

Fans Praise Denise Austin’s Fit Figure at 68

Of course, the comments section was immediately flooded with fans shocked over Austin’s timeless physique.

“Obviously, our lovely Denise was blessed with genetics. But try to imagine the decades of fitness routines and good nutrition. We appreciate her efforts and sharing her knowledge and motivation to so many thousands. So gorgeous,” one top comment read.

“No difference, still beautiful,” another fan added. “Love you, Denise! You’re the reason I love fitness,” a third fan chimed in.

And for those of you thinking, “there’s no way that’s the same swimsuit,” Austin’s got the receipts.

“I saved all of my leotards from back in the day, from the ‘80s and ‘90s, which I used to wear on my videos and on my TV show,” Austin told Fox News. “I’m so happy I kept them all because [my daughter] Katie loves to wear them. My other daughter, Kelly, loves to wear them too.”

Denise Austin and her daughter Katie Austin pose backstage at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach in 2022. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

The pieces serve as daily reminders to stay active.

“It’s a testament to me being 68 now and keeping it up,” Austin explained. “That’s all it takes, keeping it up, keeping up with your workouts. And to me, I think it’s a really cool thing. It’s nostalgic for me, and it shows me that if you do start exercising, it does matter and you’ll feel good. And it’s all about feeling good for me.”