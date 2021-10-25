Demi Moore’s Daughters Giving Her Intervention Over Concerning Appearance?

Are Demi Moore‘s daughters staging an intervention for her? One tabloid claims the Ghost star’s appearance has her family concerned. Here’s what we know about Moore’s ageless locks.

Demi Moore ‘Snippy’ Over Daughters’ ‘Hair Intervention’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Demi Moore doesn’t appreciate her daughters fretting over her hair — no matter how well-intentioned they are. Moore has worn her iconic jet-black hair in a long ’70s style for years now, but her daughters insist she’s just embarrassing herself. Apparently, they’re begging their mom to get with the times and go for the chop.

“Demi’s daughters adore her, but these past few months as her hair reached an all-time length, the girls struggles to give their mom a heads-up without hurting her feelings,” an insider dishes. “They told her how beautiful she is — but the latest style for women is a layered, shorter ‘do.” But Moore was unconvinced. “Demi bristled and insisted her long hair, parted down the middle, is her signature style,” the tipster reveals.

Demi Moore Regretting ‘Awkward’ Hair Style?

We aren’t buying this story for a second. In recent photos, Demi Moore has looked absolutely stunning. We seriously doubt anyone in her life is concerned over her hairstyle. In fact, Moore’s daughter Scout Willis seems to be inspired by her mother. During Moore and Willis’ trip to Paris, the mother-daughter duo was absolutely twinning with their middle-parted, waist-length ‘dos.

And who cares if she wants to wear her hair long? She looks great and certainly isn’t hurting anyone. It’s bizarre to suggest Moore’s daughters are “concerned” or staging an “intervention” for Moore all because they think she needs a haircut. It’s obvious the magazine just wanted to insult Moore and had no real insight into her family’s lives.

The Tabloid On Demi Moore

Besides, the National Enquirer has proven itself an untrustworthy source when it comes to Demi Moore. Last year, the tabloid claimed Moore had developed an eating disorder. According to that report, the actress was slimming down in a desperate attempt to break back into Hollywood. Then the magazine reported Moore “doesn’t even look like herself anymore” after a slew of cosmetic surgeries. We certainly didn’t see what the tabloid was seeing, but it wouldn’t even have mattered.

The point is, Moore is allowed to change up her appearance however she likes, and this magazine isn’t fooling anyone by feigning “concern” for her. Clearly, the Enquirer has an axe to grind with the actress for some unknown reason.