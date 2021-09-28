Demi Moore Told To ‘Back Off’ Of Bruce Willis By His Wife?

Is Bruce Willis‘ wife, Emma Willis, concerned the actor is getting a bit too close his ex-wife, Demi Moore? This time last year, one tabloid claimed Emma thought Bruce was spending too much time with Moore. Let’s take another look at the rumor.

Bruce Willis’ Wife Upset With His Quarantine Plans?

As far as divorced couples go, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are closer than most. So close, in fact, that they quarantined together with their three adult daughters last year. The decision raised a few eyebrows, but New Idea reported Bruce’s wife, Emma Willis, was fuming over the decision. According to the outlet, Emma believed Moore was obsessed with Bruce and desperately trying to win him back.

Apparently, when Moore posted a throwback pic of herself and Willis at the 1987 Emmys, it was the “final straw.” The tabloid consulted a “worried pal” of Emma’s that insisted it was all “too much,” adding, “There are more photos of Bruce with Demi than her these days.” The source further explained that Moore depended on Bruce a lot, and Emma had come to think of her as a “troubled daughter.”

But finally, the tipster said that Emma and her own young daughters “have gone through so many ups and downs with Bruce’s first family, but now things are more settled with his eldest three, she wants Demi to let her get on with raising her two little girls.”

How’s The Blended Family Doing?

This story completely ignores some very important context. Moore and Bruce’s daughter Scout explained the whole quarantine situation. Bruce didn’t leave his wife and young daughters behind to quarantine with Moore. In fact, the entire family was planning to quarantine together — Emma and her daughters included. But shortly before she was supposed to join them, one of her daughters had a medical emergency.

Scout explained, “My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters … but my younger sister … at a park, had never gotten the talk about not [expletive] with hypodermic needles that she found, so she tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.” If this accident hadn’t happened, Emma would have been in quarantine with the rest of them and this story wouldn’t exist.

Furthermore, it’s obvious there’s no bad blood between Moore and Emma. In fact, Moore celebrated Emma with a shout-out on National Women’s Day back in March. In the caption, Moore wrote, “Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume,” adding, “Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring.” That certainly doesn’t sound like she’s trying to steal Emma’s husband.

The Tabloid On Jealousy In Celebrity Relationships

This wasn’t the only time New Idea tried to claim a third party was causing trouble in a famous couple’s relationship. Not long ago, the tabloid reported Nicole Kidman was jealous Keith Urban was working with Rita Ora. Then the magazine claimed Urban was jealous of Kidman working with basically any male actor. Then the outlet alleged Victoria Beckham was furious with David for flirting with Kim Kardashian. The outlet even reported Chris Hemsworth was jealous of his wife’s ex. Since all of these couples were doing just fine, it’s clear New Idea has no insight into celebrity relationships.