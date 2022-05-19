Demi Moore Allegedly Causing Problems In Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis’ Marriage, Social Lives, Suspicious Rumors Claim

Is Demi Moore causing problems in Ashton Kutcher‘s personal life years after their split? The tabloids would have readers believe that there’s still tension just beneath the surface, and it’s started to affect his marriage to Mila Kunis. Let’s check on the That’s ’70s Show alums

Ashton Kutcher Blacklisted In Hollywood?

Late last year, New Idea reported Mila Kunis was looking forward to socializing with Reese Witherspoon since her husband was busy filming a new romantic comedy with the Legally Blonde actress. But sources revealed Kunis was dumbfounded as to why she didn’t get any invites from Witherspoon. “After doing some digging, Mila found out that [Jennifer Aniston] had basically ‘blacklisted’ them from her friendship circles, and the likes of Reese had no choice but to fall in line,” an insider dished. And apparently, it was all because of how poorly Kutcher’s past marriage to Demi Moore went, and her friends wouldn’t forget.

But there were just too many red flags in this story. First of all, Jennifer Aniston famously stays friends with her own exes, so we doubt she’s holding grudges against her friends’ exes. Furthermore, Demi Moore has maintained that she and Kutcher are “friendly” despite their divorce. And even if we ignored all of the signs that say Kutcher and Moore are on good terms, we were absolutely certain that no one was telling Witherspoon who she was allowed to socialize with.

Kutcher Furious Over Demi Moore Commercial?

Then New Idea revealed it was actually Kutcher that was still bitter about his divorce from Moore. Kunis had just recently teamed up with Moore to film a commercial for AT&T, leaving Kutcher in an awkward position. “It means he’s going to have to deal with more headlines reminding everyone how he treated Demi,” a tipster insisted. “But he couldn’t really say much since it was his wife’s idea.”

Of course, the mere fact that this commercial exists means that Kutcher and Moore are probably on good terms. We seriously doubt Kunis would do something if it made her husband so uncomfortable, and yet the commercial was filmed, it aired, and everybody loved it. It had the exact opposite effect that the magazine predicted, and everyone was excited to learn that Kunis and Moore actually get along.

Mila Kunis Was ‘Close To Walking Out’?

Then OK! reported Moore’s 2019 memoir was a hard pill for Kunis to swallow, and sources claimed it almost ended her marriage. “Mila told pals things were so bad she was thinking about leaving Ashton,” a snitch confided. “She was close to walking out.” But the tabloid claimed they were able to save their marriage with some intense therapy. “Therapy ultimately taught them the importance of learning to forgive and forget—and to focus on the future, not the past.”

But we reminded readers that the tabloids have been trying to sell this narrative for years now, but it has never been true. Back in 2019, shortly before Moore’s memoir was published, Kunis stated that she and Kutcher went into their marriage with 100 percent transparency. And after the book hit shelves, Kunis and Kutcher took these rumors head-on by poking fun at a magazine the claimed their marriage was “over.” Despite these tabloids’ insistence, it doesn’t seem like Kutcher’s marriage to Moore has ever been a sore spot for him and Kunis.

More Stories From Suggest