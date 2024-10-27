Demi Lovato’s Baby Niece Tragically Dies Following Emergency C-Section

Singer and actress Demi Lovato’s sister, Madison De La Garza, has tragically lost her baby following an emergency C-section.

On Saturday, October 26, De La Garza shared the news of her baby’s passing on Instagram. She stated that her first child died after she underwent an emergency C-section on September 27.

“On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time,” De La Garza wrote in the post. “Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl.”

In the comment section of the post, Demi Lovato left a sweet message for her sister. She wrote, “I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I’ll be your auntie forever. 💔.”

Lovato also took to her own Instagram account to share her support for her sister. “RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I’m so grateful I got to hold you. I’ll forever be your auntie.”

She also tagged her sister and wrote: “I love you so much.”