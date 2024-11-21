Delta Now Offering Shake Shack on Their Flights: All Confirmed Details

Taking air travel to a whole new level, Delta Airlines is now offering Shake Shack on their flights.

In a statement, Delta Airlines announced its delicious collaboration with Shake Shack to start offering its well-known yummy burgers at 35,000 feet starting on Dec. 1. The service is going to be avialable for flights out of Boston, with the Airline company planning to expand to other U.S. markets throughout the next year.

Stephanie Laster, Managing Director of Onboard Service at Delta Airlines, spoke out about the partnership with Shake Shack.

“A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food – our customers know that which is why burgers are one of the top ordered menu items we offer, Laster then noted. “Wnd we’re thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack.”

She continued by noting, “However, our partnership with Shake Shack goes beyond the burger. Shake Shack’s people-first culture and commitment to enriching their neighborhoods are spot on with our own brand values of service excellence and helping the communities we serve.”

Michael Kark, President of Global Licensing at Shake Shack, further shared, “At Shake Shack, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to meet our guests where they are, even at 35,000 feet. Taking our beloved cheeseburger to new heights, Shake Shack is proud to partner with Delta as we elevate the in-flight dining and hospitality experience for travelers across the country.”

Which Delta Airline Passengers Will Receive the Shake Shack Food Option?

Who will receive the new option? Customers sitting in First Class on routes over 900 miles will be able to pre-select the Shake Shake Cheeseburger as their mid-flight meal.

First Class passengers can make and edit their meal selection up to 24 hours in advance by using the Fly Delta mobile app or a link in their email. They can start the selection process seven days before the flight.

“You can customize your burger to create the signature ShackBurger,” Delta shared. “With toppings like tomato, lettuce, and Shake Shack’s famous ShackSauce, all served on the side.”

Delta further revealed that the Shake Shack meal will feature chips, a Caesar salad, and a dark chocolate brownie reminiscent of Shack Attack flavors from some of the brand’s dessert offerings.

Along with the Shake Shack option, Delta is also offering a “one-of-a-kind” seasonal wine program. The airline company is further investing in its Sky Sommelier program for flight attendant leaders on transoceanic flights.