December 11-17 Horoscope: Remember To Reground

This week, a waning Moon begins under its ruling sign, Cancer, in the 10th House of Social Status and ends in the 1st House of Self under Libra. A sense of ending or finality can permeate the air when the Moon, which governs our emotional selves, flies through the last houses of the Zodiac.

A standoff between the Sun and Mars retrograde exacerbates these feelings further. As our egos struggle with a lack of motivation or loss of interest, we must find ways to maintain meaning in our lives. This is an excellent time to reacquaint yourself with your values, community, and ambitions.

How will your sign fare this week?

There’s a reason they say ignorance is bliss, Aries. Getting the full picture involves seeing all the nitty, gritty details—many of which aren’t very pretty. Ironically, greater awareness brings about a greater desire to be decidedly unaware.

As unpleasant as these realizations can be, keep your eyes on the silver linings: wisdom, experience, and hindsight. It’s hard to appreciate these values in real-time, as they often reveal their importance much further down the road. Keep this in mind as you work through this obstacle.

It’s time to put your money—or resources in general—where your mouth is. How we invest our time, emotions, skills, and finances is critical. It inadvertently reveals our values, priorities, and belief systems. Are you happy with what your investments expose?

Where we don’t spend these resources is just as important. The stars urge you to take some time to assess your priorities. What (and who) do you want in your innermost foundation? It’s time to take actionable steps to ensure what you want is what you have.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither is your life path. Rather, each new day and experience we face lays another cobblestone on our path, sometimes changing direction and sometimes not. Slow and steady is the name of the game.

Instead of resisting this call to rest, why not lean into it? You rarely give yourself time to relax without obligation. You might be surprised at the amount of creative energy this brief respite could unlock. But you’ll never know if you never take it.

Human relationships are messy and complex. Despite our best efforts, we can’t ensure that every connection will remain positive. Things happen—more specifically, misunderstandings, missed opportunities, and internal struggles happen.

Give others the grace of acknowledging their need for space and healing. But most importantly, extend that same grace to yourself. Conflict offers plenty of valuable insight if you take the time to look for it. Don’t get so caught up in the small stuff that you forget to notice the bigger picture.

You are a natural star, so when you’re feeling dimmer than usual, it can be particularly disheartening. It’s a consequence of talent—because you’ve never had to work exceptionally hard, you’ve convinced yourself that doing so means you’re less than.

On the contrary, you’ve just never had to experience these types of struggles before. That doesn’t make them less important, and it certainly doesn’t make you a failure for needing to go through them. You’ve got this, Leo. You always have.

Your foresight is virtually unmatched, Virgo. Don’t be afraid to use it. While there’s a notable difference between anxiety and intuition, there are plenty of moments in life where the latter proves useful. Take your experience, and use it to your advantage.

And if the opportunity doesn’t present itself to do so, try using it for others’ advantage. There’s a reason so many people look to you for advice. As long as you’re not crossing boundaries or pushing buttons, you should feel comfortable offering your wisdom.

We often associate healthy relationships with happy moments, but these aren’t the only ones that strengthen a connection. Indeed, hardships have a great way of bolstering a bond to its fullest potential. As uncomfortable as the hardships may be, it’s important to keep your eyes on this silver lining.

Remember that this moment will pass in due time. What will you have to show for it when it does? Try not to let your emotions get the better of you. Stay observant, open-minded, and vigilant.

Identifying what we need in life is an important exercise. But so is figuring out what we don’t need. Sometimes, we facilitate more growth through pruning than we do by planting. If you were to consider it honestly, you likely already know what you should try to release.

It won’t be easy—in fact, it will likely be very difficult. However, you’ll come out stronger on the other side of this struggle. All you have to do is take that first step, Scorpio.

You mustn’t rely on someone else to catalyze your personal growth, Sag. It isn’t fair to you or the other party. Work on tending your garden before asking someone if you can start walking through and plucking from theirs.

Ideally, you’ll be able to find people working away at themselves just like you. And through this mutual goal of self-improvement and education, you can forge a bond that is not only deeper and more meaningful but considerably healthier as well.

When we start feeling bogged down by vague, uneasy feelings, it’s likely because we’re feeling an unmet emotional need start to surface. Unfortunately, these emotions rarely manifest themselves in obvious ways. They are far more subtle and obscure.

So, it’s up to you to figure out what’s happening. Luckily, you have an incredibly sharp mind and eye for detail. Use these skills as you assess what your subconscious is trying to tell you. The answer is likely easier to identify than you think.

The longer you insist on being right, the more you’re going to alienate yourself from those around you. Is the temporary satisfaction you feel from indulging in a bit of smug behavior really worth the loneliness that often follows it?

There is merit in being part of a community. Moreover, there is merit in allowing another person to educate, influence, and, yes, even change you. You are that person for many others. But that doesn’t mean someone else can’t be that person for you.

You are fast approaching a fork in the road, and once you make it there, it will be time to make a decision. There is no one waiting to make the choice for you, Pisces. You’ll have to dig deep within yourself to determine which path works best for you.

Be wary of emotions obfuscating the truth. Indeed, our feelings can paint reality in new, unsettling ways. Lean heavily on your healthy emotional outlets so that you can keep your mind clear and focused.

