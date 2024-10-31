Deaf Man ‘Viciously’ Beaten by Fellow Passenger While Sleeping on Flight in Unprovoked Attack

One man was allegedly left bloody after he was attacked on a United Flight that department from San Francisco. The victim, a deaf man, is claiming that the attack was random and unprovoked.

The victim was eventually treated by a doctor on board and was said to be okay. The suspect was eventually arrested shortly after the plane landed and remains in custody.

Deaf Man ‘Viciously’ Beaten by Fellow Passenger While Sleeping on Flight

Sandhya Gupta, a fellow passenger, witnessed the attack. Her story seems to back up exactly what the victim, an unnamed male, claims happened.

“The next thing I know, I just hear these blood-curdling screams,” Gupta stated.

“He was just very violently and very aggressively just pummeling the guy. Who was in the window seat who was in front of me and it was vicious. This wasn’t like a bar room… I’m going to throw a couple of punches around. I mean, this was vicious,” she continued.

“Basically kind of like wrapped this guy. In sort of like a hug. And the assailant just… it was the weirdest thing, he just went limp. This doctor was just, like, trying to stop the bleeding. His face was just a mess. It was awful. There was blood spatter on the window shape and all that kind of stuff.”