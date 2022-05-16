Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell Allegedly Fleeing LA To Try To Save Their Marriage, Dubious Insider Says

Are Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell leaving Los Angeles for good? One report says their marriage is at stake if they don’t get a fresh start. Gossip Cop investigates.

Dax Shepard Moving On?

According to Star, Shepard is eyeballing an Alabama estate. While Bell doesn’t like the idea, she’s apparently willing to give it a shot to please her husband. A source says, “A lot of their friends think a move would actually do their marriage a world of good because living full time in the pressure cooker of LA can really take a toll.”

A huge contributing factor here is supposedly Shepard’s history of substance abuse. He relapsed on painkillers during the pandemic, so the move would provide an escape from his woes. A source concludes, “Dax needs to get out and is convinced that moving to the South is the way to go.”

What’s Going On With Kristen Bell?

This is a bait-and-switch story. In giant letters, the title says Shepard and Bell are “Leaving LA to Save Marriage.” The story itself doesn’t say anything about the marriage at all. Instead, Bell is portrayed as a kind partner willing to move if it would make Shepard feel safer. All we get is the hint that LA is a “pressure cooker.”

In an interview with Page Six earlier this month, Bell was extremely complimentary of Shepard. She said, “He’s the best. He’s the best there ever was, 100 percent.” This man once sucked out her clogged breast milk duct. If that’s not true love, we don’t know what is. Bell’s also said the relapse actually brought everyone closer together and provided another opportunity for growth.

Many Tall Tales

Back in 2020, this outlet tried to stoke divorce rumors. Star announced Bell and Shepard were arguing in quarantine. While no one had an easy go of it during some of the hardest days of COVID-19, there was no evidence to back up this story. It’s been targeting these two for a long time. In 2017, it claimed Bell would steal outfits from sets all for racy foreplay.

While that story certainly paints a picture, Gossip Cop couldn’t buy that a friend of the couple would leak details of their sex life. Ever since the Good Place stars announced Shepard’s relapse, tabloids have tried to use it against Bell and their relationship. The two are still growing together and are delighted by one another, so this whole narrative belongs in the trash.

More Stories From Suggest