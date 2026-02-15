David Thomas Dies of Alzheimer’s Complications

David Vyvyan Thomas, the British Crown Jeweller who cared for the Crown Jewels and crafted royal wedding bands for decades, has died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease on 18 January at the age of 83.

Videos by Suggest

His death was reported by The Times.

Thomas served as Crown Jeweller to the British monarchy from 1991 until his retirement in 2007. In that role, he maintained regalia used at state occasions, including the State Opening of Parliament, royal weddings, and funerals.

Born on 21 July 1942 in Wales, Thomas began his jewellery career at Collingwood of Conduit Street in London as a postboy and jewellery cleaner before rising through the trade. He joined the historic royal jewellers Garrard & Co. in 1986. They appointed him Crown Jeweller five years later under Queen Elizabeth II.

As Crown Jeweller, Thomas oversaw the care and conservation of the Crown Jewels held at the Tower of London. Each year, he led meticulous inspections, cleaning, and minor repairs of the collection after the festive season. He ensured that iconic pieces such as the Imperial State Crown and coronation regalia were preserved for future ceremonies.

David Thomas Has A Long History With The Royals

Thomas also worked closely with members of the royal family on personal commissions. In 1981 he crafted the wedding ring for Lady Diana Spencer in Welsh gold at the request of the Prince of Wales. He later catalogued Princess Diana’s jewellery after her death in 1997.

Beyond ceremonial duties, colleagues knew him for his deep knowledge of gemstones and metalwork, and for his discreet, unassuming presence behind the scenes of grand state occasions. His annual Jewel House duties often took place after hours. He and his team worked by soft light to preserve fragile settings and precious stones.

Thomas retired from the official post in July 2007 at age 65. On his retirement, he was appointed a Member of the Royal Victorian Order.

He is survived by his wife, Vivienne Simms, and their three children.

Thomas’s death marks the passing of a craftsman whose lifetime of work was entwined with some of the most iconic ceremonial symbols of the British state.