Dave Bautista Admits He’s ‘Killing’ Himself to Maintain Shocking 75-Pound Weight Loss

Days after shocking fans with his 75-pound weight loss, Dave Bautista admitted he’s “killing” him to maintain his body transformation.

While appearing on Chris Van Vliet’s YouTube channel, Bautista shared details about his dramatic transformation. “I started slimming down because I just got fat,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star explained. “I got really big for a role, and it was uncomfortably big.”

David Bautista said he was 315 pounds when he first started his weight loss journey. “I put the weight on really fast,” he continued. “I packed it on with french fries and pancakes.”

The former WWE wrestler-turned-actor stated that he noticed the more he slimmed down, the better he looked on camera. “The better I looked next to other actors… Even at this weight… at 6’4[and] 240 pounds, next to your typical actor I look like a gorilla and it’s distracting.”

While he’s not “starving” himself, Dave Bautista admitted it has been difficult to maintain his dramatic weight loss. “I’ll probably lose a few more pounds. I’m basically killing myself to be this trim. I mean, I am training hard,” he noted. “My calories are pretty restricted.”

Bautista further revealed that he only eats 2,500 calories per day. His diet includes intermittent fasting. He pointed out that he doesn’t allow himself to eat for 3-4 hours before bed.

Dave Bautista’s Dramatic Weight Loss Comes After Confession His MCU Exit Was a ‘Relief’

Dave Bautista’s weight loss declarations come just after the actor admitted he was “relieved” to be exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He had played Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy for seven movies before his official departure from the franchise.

“I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over],” Bautista told GQ in early 2023. “It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy – it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

He then said he “could give a f—“ about him being a movie star. “I don’t live a great big glamorous life. I live here in Tampa. I don’t care about the spotlight, I don’t care about fame.”

Bautista also stated he just wants to be a better actor. “I want respect from my peers. I don’t need accolades – I really don’t, man. It’s about the experience, about knowing that I accomplished something.”