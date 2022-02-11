Daryl Hannah Pregnant At 61, Expecting First Child With Neil Young? Here’s What To Know

Everybody loves a celebrity pregnancy announcement, but this latest one has some truly shocked. Madhouse Magazine recently announced that Daryl Hannah is expecting a child with her husband Neil Young. Is it true, or just a joke?

Is Hannah Really Pregnant?

We can tell you with all certainty that the 61-year-old is not pregnant. Madhouse Magazine is, by their own admission, “the greatest rock n roll comedy magazine in the world!” That alone is enough to raise suspicions that their article is just a spoof.

In addition to that, the article features a poorly-photoshopped image of the couple, with “Hannah” holding a sign that says “We Are” and “Young” holding a jar of Prego marinara sauce.

The “quotes” from the superstar couple are equally ridiculous. The magazine “reported”, “Neil Young, 75, was giddy with excitement as he gushed at the prospect of a new baby. ‘I understand we are up there in age but don’t let these old grey temples fool ya now. Just because there’s snow on the roof don’t mean there’s no fire in the basement!’ Neil then did a few pelvic thrusts to emphasize his virility. “You better stand back” said Neil to the female reporters, ‘You might get pregnant standing too close to me!’

The article also included fake quotes from fellow rocker David Crosby and some potential baby names the couple are considering: “Jackson, Gig, Claude, Donald and Seven.”

The joke piece was published in January of 2021 and most took it for the satirical article it was. However, a few months later, it started picking up traction on social media and people started believing Hannah was actually pregnant. Some websites even reported on the rumor as if it was a fact. It’s not fact, and just a cursory examination of the original “report” would make that clear. Sometimes the internet just can’t get out of its own way.

Young’s Battle With Spotify

The famous couple might not be expecting a child, but they’re still making headlines. Young recently made waves when he announced he would be pulling his catalog from popular streaming service Spotify in protest of the misinformation spread by popular podcaster Joe Rogan.

In a since-deleted letter addressed to his management team and label, Young wrote “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.” Young also “disengaged” with Facebook in 2020 over similar issues.

“Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule. I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” he continued. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.”

He set off a chain reaction, prompting other artists to remove their music from the platform, including pal Joni Mitchell and former bandmates Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, and David Crosby. So while Neil Young’s battle with Spotify is real, the story about him and his wife Daryl Hannah expecting a child is definitely not.

