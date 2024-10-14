Darius-Rucker-stumbles,-faceplants-onstage-in-shocking-video: -I'm-Old-as-F—k'

Darius Rucker, from the well-known band Hootie and the Blowfish, took a fall onstage during a hometown show this past Saturday. Luckily, he was able to laugh it off.

The band was headlining the annual Riverfront Revival show in Charleston, North Carolina when Rucker stumbled. The group opened the show with one of their hit songs, “Alright”, but Darius only got a few lines in before tripping and tumbling forward.

One of his fans caught the moment on video and posted it to TikTok, gaining thousands of likes and shares. The caption read, “‘Not in my hometown’ still a legend.” The singer clearly has a great sense of humor, though, as you can hear him joke about the fall in the video. He laughs saying, “I’m old as F–k.”

After chuckling along with the audience, the band managed to get through the song. Rucker made light of the situation even further by then saying, “We’ve been doing this all summer. I hadn’t fallen once. But I busted my ass in my hometown.”

Darius Rucker Faces Minor Drug Charges

Earlier in the year, Rucker was arrested on minor drug charges in Tennessee. The country singer was also booked on three other separate charges, all of which were misdemeanors. According to People, he was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation last month, which will be expunged after completion.

Rucker has previously opened up about his struggles with drugs and alcohol. He once told the Los Angeles Times, “Doing drugs and drinking every night – I’ve done that. Trust me, I’ve done enough for everybody. And it’s just not how I want to live anymore.”

In response to his recent arrest, Rucker also told People, “It sucks. Fifty-seven years, never seen inside of a police car or jail, and I get busted for that.” I mean, I looked back at that and I was like, ‘I got stopped by a police officer and I had a little bit of pot, and I think a little bit of some mushrooms or something in the car, and he let me go.’”

He continues, “And a year later I got a phone call from a buddy that said, ‘I think I just saw an arrest warrant for you.’ It shocked me. And I’m handling it with my lawyers, and paying the price, and we’ll move on with our lives.”