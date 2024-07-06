Danny Trejo Throws a Chair, Gets Knocked to Ground During 4th of July Fight in New Video

Nobody F’s with Machete. Video captured tough guy actor Danny Trejo taking a brutal blow and bouncing back during a 4th of July fight.

The 80-year-old From Dusk till Dawn legend got into a bit of a scuffle during a parade in LA’s Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood on July 4th. Video of the incident found its way to X, formerly Twitter.

Footage captures Trejo exiting his vintage convertible after a water balloon strikes the car during the parade. Onlookers near Trejo’s vehicle can be heard shouting “No water!” to an unseen crowd before Trejo steps out to confront a group of spectators on the sidewalk.

The Machete star seemed to throw a punch in a brawl with the crowd and took a quick trip to the ground. He even tossed a lawn chair for dramatic effect as people swarmed to break up the excitement.

Danny Trejo dropped after swinging on a guy who threw a water balloon at him. #dannytrejo #4thofjuly #worldstar pic.twitter.com/mXEJA7s9nt — Abdul 2 Raw 🇸🇴 (@Toorawvidz) July 5, 2024

According to ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles, the incident lasted approximately 10 minutes before police arrived and diffused the situation. Before the altercation, footage published by ABC7 shows Trejo seemingly stalled in his car, taking selfies with attendees along the parade route.

However, throwing water ballons seems to be a standard thing at the 4th of July event.

“This parade is like a thing where you throw water balloons back and forth at each other,” witness Stanley Herrarte told ABC7.

“The reason why Danny was so infuriated was because usually people don’t throw water balloons at fancy cars when they come by,” Herrarte explained.

Fans Show Their Support For Danny Trejo Following His 4th of July Fight

Trejo has not commented on the incident on his social media, although he did share a post on the 4th of July on Instagram. “Have fun tonight but make sure to take care of your dogs! Happy #4thOfJuly!”, the actor wrote.

However, Danny Trejo’s fans showed their support in the comments over the 4th of July brawl.

“So sorry about what happened in Tujunga today,” one fan wrote. “Órale Uncle Danny!!!! Keep your head up Tio!!,” a second fan added. “Ain’t no respect anymore, Machete you’re a legend!!,” a third fan chimed in.

Trejo has built a Hollywood career by portraying tough guys and villains in films such as Heat Desperado and Con Air. Of course, his portrayal of Machete in several films directed by Robert Rodriguez might be his biggest claim to fame.

Trejo is also a restaurateur. He owns eight restaurants, including Trejo’s Tacos, Trejo’s Cantina, and Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts.