Danny DeVito Allegedly Struggling To Win Back Rhea Perlman After 2017 Split, Anonymous Source Claims

Is Danny DeVito fighting to win back Rhea Perlman? One tabloid claims DeVito desperately wants to recapture their romance. Here’s the latest gossip about their on-again-off-again marriage.

Danny DeVito Makes ‘Bid To Win Back Wife’?

This week, New Idea reports Danny DeVito is still holding a candle for Rhea Perlman despite splitting up back in 2017. The couple called it quits after 35 years of marriage, but even though they’ve gone their separate ways, they both say that they have no intention of getting a legal divorce. And sources say DeVito really wants to make things work.

“Danny’s talking very seriously about making one last push to make things work with Rhea,” an inside source dishes. And it isn’t a longshot since Perlman has admitted to still loving DeVito. “Sometimes I wish we were still together,” the Cheers actress confessed. And since the couple split before in 2012 and reunited only five months later, they just might decide to call their split off once again.

‘One Last Push’ To Get Rhea Perlman Back?

While absolutely anything is possible, we just aren’t buying this tabloid’s tale. First of all, we seriously doubt any of Danny DeVito’s friends are dishing this kind of personal information to any tabloids. Furthermore, DeVito didn’t seem too upset with his and Rhea Perlman’s arrangement in an interview last year. “We’re friends,” DeVito told People. “We’re happy. Everybody’s happy.”

And speaking of interviews, the outlet took Perlman’s quote about missing DeVito completely out of context. Here’s the full quote: “Sometimes I wish we were still together because those were the glory days, but these are other kinds of glory days.” In that very same interview, Perlman said that her separation from DeVito “probably worked out for the best.” Obviously, both DeVito and Perlman are happy with their lives. And even though they clearly still care for each other, we have absolutely no reason to believe either of them is trying to turn back the clock.

The Tabloids On Danny DeVito And Rhea Perlman

New Idea isn’t the first tabloid to try and fan the coals of DeVito and Perlman’s relationship. Last year, the Globe claimed Perlman was getting a facelift to try and “spice up” her and DeVito’s marriage. And just last week, the National Enquirer also claimed Perlman would only take DeVito back if he gave up drinking. Clearly, none of these tabloids has any insight into DeVito and Perlman’s marriage.

