Daniel Craig Allegedly Falling Apart After Career Disappointment, Sparking Relapse Fears, Sketchy Report Claims

Is Daniel Craig on the verge of relapse following a major career blow? One tabloid claims the No Time to Die star’s friends fear he will “drown his sorrows in the bottle.” Let’s check in on one of Britain’s most beloved actors.

‘Crushed’ Daniel Craig Going ‘Bottoms Up’?

This week, the National Enquirer is sounding alarms about Daniel Craig’s sobriety. The James Bond star failed to land a Tony nomination for his turn as Macbeth on Broadway, and sources say the disappointment could send the actor spiraling. “The play has been a reasonable financial success, but everybody knew the real goal here was for Daniel to build up his prestige factor by winning some awards,” an insider confesses.

“He put his heart and soul into the role and quietly believed it was his turn to take a bow. But ultimately, the snub means the production will be remembered more as a vanity project for Daniel than the glorious launch of a new chapter for him. This is a massive disappointment, and everybody knows how Daniel used to deal with that—by hitting the bottle!”

The outlet references a previous report it published claiming Craig had a serious drinking problem that had at one point jeopardized his marriage to Rachel Weisz. “There’s a real worry Daniel will try to drown his sorrows over this, and that’s the last thing he needs to be doing in his life right now,” the tipster spills. “He worked hard to be healthier and more recreational with his drinking, but this setback could very well send him over the edge!”

Friends Worried Tony Snub Will Send Daniel Craig ‘Over The Edge’?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, neither Craig nor anyone in his life has ever alluded to him having a drinking problem. As far as we can tell, Craig’s alleged alcoholism is an invention of this tabloid’s, dating back years. Back in 2020, the outlet published a story claiming Craig’s quarantine drinking was causing a rift in his marriage. But there was absolutely zero evidence to support this story back then, and we’re in the exact same boat now. It seems like the publication is confusing Craig for his famously boozy character, James Bond, but, as far as we know, Craig has no trouble handling his liquor.

Furthermore, we doubt Craig was simply fishing for a Tony with his role in Macbeth. The actor got his start in British theater, and he’s consistently starred in major productions every few years since 1993. If he wasn’t devastated after his last two Tony snubs, we doubt this year is any different. And since Craig is slated to return to his widely-praised role in Knives Out for two more movies. It’s clear his career is far from hurting.

More Relapse Stories From The Tabloid

While we can laugh this story off because we have no reason to believe Daniel Craig has a drinking problem, the National Enquirer hasn’t been any kinder to those with genuine addiction struggles. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed John Goodman’s health was failing because of his past years of drug use. The magazine also claimed Portia de Rossi was in danger of relapsing after Ellen DeGeneres’ workplace scandal broke. And the publication even alleged Robert Downey Jr. was on the verge of relapse after suffering some devasting losses. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t have the tact to handle these kinds of sensitive subjects.

