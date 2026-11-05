‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Files to Divorce Husband of 7 Years

Jen Affleck, best known for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and her husband Zac Affleck are getting a divorce.

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TMZ was first to report that the Dancing with the Stars alum was the one to file.

The outlet obtained copies of the court documents showing Jen filed a petition to divorce in Utah on Nov. 3. She also submitted a proposed parenting plan, but the details of the filing are private.

The court records do not reveal the reason for divorce or details about a custody plan.

Jen’s filing comes months after she announced she’s pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. The couple, who met via Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018 before tying the knot in 2019, have three other children.

Their tumultuous relationship has played out over the seasons of Mormon Wives.

She admitted that their relationship had been “in a rocky place” when the first season premiered in 2024. Throughout the years, the couple has been in therapy to strengthen their relationship.

During season two of the Hulu hit, the couple took time apart as they learned that Jen was pregnant with their third child.

Things seemed to get better in seasons three and four when the couple presented a united front despite marital tensions.

However, things yet again came to a boiling point in season five, which was filmed in early 2026. Jen’s career aspirations became the main source of tension, with Zac threatening divorce if she took on a romantic role.

Two months after announcing her fourth pregnancy, Jen told People that she and Zac were spending time working on their marriage as she dealt with prenatal depression and other health issues in her first trimester.

“There’s a lot that we’ve been navigating behind closed doors,” she said. “But I do have to say, I wouldn’t have survived the first trimester without him.”

Jen will be featured on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which chronicles her move from Utah to Southern California. It premieres on Nov. 12.