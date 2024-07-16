‘Dance Moms’ Star Christi Lukasiak Arrested for DUI After Crashing Into a Tree

Former Dance Moms star Christi Lukasiak is experiencing some legal woes after she was arrested for DUI last month.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the reality TV star was arrested in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania by Murrysville Police Department officers on June 27 after she crashed her car into a tree. A nearby telephone pole fell over and was seen hanging over her vehicle.

In the citation report, police observed Christi Lukasiak having bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The arresting officer also spelled alcohol on her breath. She admitted to the officers of having two glasses of wine before getting behind the wheel of her vehicle.

Christi and her daughter, Chloe, were main cast members of Dance Moms. The show followed a dance team through training and competitions, for four seasons.

Chloe was known as a keep competitor for Maddie Ziegler, the favorite of infamous dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller, throughout the majority of the series. Christi was known for standing up for Chloe when Miller would be critical. The mom and dance teacher would constantly be butting heads in the studio and at dance competitions.

The mother-daughter duo re-appeared in the show’s seventh season. Most recently, Chloe made an appearance in Dance Moms: The Reunion special in May. She spoke out about the emotional abuse she endured while being Miller’s student.

Although Christi Lukasiak wasn’t at the reunion in person, she did appear in a video call. She also hosted her own show, Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns, weeks leading up to the reunion.

Christi Lukasiask Called Abby Lee Miller the ‘Source of the Drama’ on ‘Dance Moms’

During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Christi Lukasiask revealed the key source of the drama on Dance Moms was dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller.

“What’s always the source of the drama? It’s Abby,” Christi declared. “She’s a strong personality and it’s difficult to stand up to her.”

Christi Lukasiask also referred to herself as being the “other moms’ biggest cheerleader.”

“I think the moms have all gotten a lot of slack like, ‘Why do you put up with this?’ and ‘You’re just doing this for the wrong reasons,’ ” she explained. “I’m really proud to say I’ve watched women I’ve known for a long time stand up and say, ‘You know what? We’re not doing this anymore.’”

She then spoke about her sudden departure from Dance Moms during the fourth season and returning later in the series. “I really didn’t even think I was leaving [season 4]. I figured we would go back the next season, and then I left and I never came back,” Chloe admitted. “It felt very unfinished for me, I needed closure.”

In regards to her and Chloe’s reunion to the other dancers on the show, Christi Lukasiask admitted there was a fallout.

“It was a little bit difficult at first because our schedules were super grueling and we really didn’t see each other a lot,” Chloe added. “Unfortunately, we fell out of touch whenever I left, and she left and we all did our own thing.”