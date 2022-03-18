Dakota Johnson Allegedly Jealous Over Chris Martin’s Intimate Connection With Another Musician, Anonymous Source Says

Is Dakota Johnson worried Chris Martin is starting up a romance with another famous musician? One tabloid claims the Fifty Shades of Grey alum is worried the Coldplay frontman will stray. Here’s the latest gossip about Johnson and Martin’s relationship.

Dakota Johnson ‘Jealous’ Of A Collaborator?

Back in November, In Touch reported Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were going through a rough patch. According to the tabloid, Johnson was worried that Martin has feelings for Selena Gomez after the pair teamed up to work on their song, “Let Somebody Go.” And since Martin reportedly couldn’t help but gush about the “Rare” singer, the fear was apparently starting to weigh on Johnson.

“Dakota understands that this is part of Chris’ job, but she’s still jealous. She’s very insecure,” an insider dishes. The tipster says Johnson can’t help but compare herself to Gomez who is “gorgeous, sweet, and talented” but most worryingly, “definitely Chris’ type.” And Martin, who won’t stop going on about how much he adores Gomez, is “not helping ease Dakota’s fears,” the snitch concludes.

Chris Martin Too Friendly With Selena Gomez?

We were skeptical of this report back in November, but we didn’t quite have enough information to debunk it. But now that some time has passed, we’re more certain than ever that Dakota Johnson wasn’t sick with worry. First of all, this insider calls Johnson “very insecure,” which tells us that this tipster is no friend of hers. We aren’t buying personal information about Johnson from someone who clearly has no respect for the actress.

Secondly, we’re sure Johnson, who starred in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy—one of the steamiest romantic franchises in recent memory—knows a bit about staying professional on the job. For Gomez’s part, the singer has seemed uninterested in dating since her 2020 split from The Weeknd. And since Johnson and Martin looked cozied up during a date night back in January, this fictional love triangle didn’t tear them apart.

The Tabloid On Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin

Besides, In Touch isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to Johnson and Martin. Back in 2020, the outlet reported Johnson and Martin were planning a “three-day destination wedding” in Maldives. And just last year, the publication alleged Martin broke up with Johnson on her birthday via text. Clearly, In Touch has no insight into Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s relationship.

More Stories From Suggest

What Ryan Seacrest, Julianne Hough’s Relationship Is Really Like

One Of Katie Holmes’ Famous Exes Is Apparently Desperate To Get A Second Chance With Her, Gossip Claims

The Rumored Reason Why Lisa Bonet Reportedly Took Jason Momoa Back After Shocking Split