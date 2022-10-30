Your Daily Horoscope: October 30, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Sunday, October 30th, a waxing crescent Moon sits under Capricorn in the 4th House of Home & Family. It directly opposes Mars, who sits under Gemini in the 9th House of Philosophy. Both the waxing Moon and Mars push for action, but an opposition between the two suggests this will be a tricky balance of emotions and gumption.

How might your sign strike a balance this week?

It’s important to remain aware of your emotions throughout this endeavor. Not only should you consider how they’re holding you back. But you should also account for how they could propel you forward—if used correctly.

As the days grow shorter and the nights grow darker, you’ve started to retreat into your nesting phase. There’s nothing wrong with preparing for the winter, just make sure you don’t shut everyone else out in the process.

Beware of productivity for business’ sake. A desire to keep working is admirable, but to what end are you running yourself ragged? The stars encourage you to reassess your goals to ensure you’re still in the right direction.

Our emotions can simultaneously bolster and dampen our spirits, making them particularly crucial during periods of growth like this one. One thing is certain: ignoring or refusing to express them isn’t the way to handle it.

When things are comfortable, you’re hard-pressed to try something new. After all, if it isn’t broken, why fix it? As tempting as your comfort zone might be, remember that little progress can be made there. You’ll have to leave eventually.

The time has come to start planning for the future, and who is better equipped for this endeavor than you? Break your planning process up into smaller pieces to make it more digestible. You got this, Virgo—believe in yourself.

Constantly riding the backburner will have disastrous effects on your self-worth—in fact, it appears to be doing damage already. You don’t have to love yourself to honor yourself; it’s the exact opposite. Honor yourself, and the improved self-image will follow.

No matter how foreign your environment becomes, you remain a constant, Scorpio. Take solace in the steadfastness of your beliefs and values. These are the solid foundations you need to hold onto to weather this storm.

Until you sort out your daily obligations, you will feel like you’re falling behind. And in a way, you kind of are, Sag. How do you expect to leap to the next chapter while weighed down by this chapter’s burdens?

You’ve prioritized productivity for so long, but now, it doesn’t seem to be offering the rewards it once did. The stars urge you to take a second look at your commitments. Maybe it’s time to prioritize something new.

When someone shows you who they are, listen. And if you don’t like the association you have with them, then break it. Despite all you’ve been through, you are still your own person. Start acting like it, Aquarius.

Sometimes, things don’t work out so we can better determine what we need. As painful as it might be, meditate on these setbacks for a little while longer. What do they reveal to you in terms of your emotional and mental needs?

