We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

Your Daily Horoscope: November 27, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
November 27, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

The stars are presenting you with an opportunity to open your heart to someone who truly needs it. You’d be wise to seize the chance while it’s here. It might not be what you would have expected, but this could prove to be an invaluable learning experience for you both.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

The longer you view the world outside your comfort zone to be a breeding ground for disaster, the more likely that’s what it will become. Your anxiety has led you to believe that the way forward is cloudy and unclear, but your intuition suggests otherwise. You know the way forward.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

How can you rebel against your sense of self if it’s not even fully formed? The stars urge you to take some time to reacquaint yourself with your core identity — not who you think others expect or want you to be, but your most authentic self, values, and beliefs.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Be careful of the words you choose when in the heat of the moment, Cancer. Their effects will last far longer than your temporary rise in blood pressure. And when the dust finally settles down, you’ll only have more problems to deal with if you don’t control your temper.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

These challenges won’t last forever, Leo. However, the way you let them affect you has far greater staying power. Thus, it’s critical you work to glean the positives from this experience. Seek the advice of a trusted loved one if you have to, but focus on the potential benefits.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Ignorance isn’t the same as frugality, Virgo. You can’t brush off your finances and hope that everything sorts itself out. As stressful as it might be, you have to work through the discomfort to find the root of your problem. Chances are, you already know what’s been holding you back.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Ego can manifest in different ways, Libra — narcissism is one example, but self-deprecation is another. In either scenario, your self-image is disaffecting your beliefs and actions. And in either scenario, the outcome is rarely positive. The stars urge you to find balance within your ego.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

The path forward isn’t as unclear as your fears lead you to believe it is, Scorpio. Rely on your instincts — they’ve gotten you this far, haven’t they? The butterflies in your stomach aren’t necessarily a sign that you’re making a mistake. Feeling excited is normal. Lean into it.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Don’t underestimate your ability to stand in your own way, Sag. Your adherence to your principles is admirable, but it can also act as an anchor if you’re not careful. A flexible young oak bends with the wind. A sturdy, old oak topples over. Stay flexible, and keep an open mind.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Emotionally or physically caring for someone else is exhausting. Don’t be so hard on yourself for being tired, Cap. You’re certainly allowed to vent your frustrations in a healthy way. You’d only be doing yourself and others a disservice by swallowing your feelings and letting them fester.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Now is the time for exploring new possibilities and trying new experiences. You don’t necessarily have to commit to the first thing you try, Aquarius. But how can you know what you really want if you never take the time to figure it out? You owe it to yourself to experiment a bit.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Suppressing your emotions is a recipe for resentment, Pisces. Your discontent won’t go away because you wish it so. The longer you hold your tongue, the more problems you’ll encounter further down the road. It’s better to get the tough conversations over sooner rather than later.

