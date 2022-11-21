Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: November 21, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Monday, November 21st.

By Madame Miranda
November 21, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Daily horoscope 11/21
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Monday, November 21st, a small sliver of a waning crescent Moon flies in a harmonious trine with Saturn, a planet governing challenge and discipline. The rewards for overcoming these emotional struggles are on the horizon. A solar transition from the 2nd to the 3rd House of Communication will serve to strengthen our voice in the meantime.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

While calling this a failure might be your first instinct, the stars urge you to consider another possibility. What if this setback was a detour saving you from a worser fate? There are reasons to be grateful if you choose to look.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

In addition to being a bit stubborn, you are also loyal and fastidious. Despite the notoriety that the former brings, the latter two are invaluable. Don’t be afraid to lean into them—and encourage others to do the same when needed.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Rituals can serve to strengthen a relationship by forging a common bond and tradition. Thus, it’s important not to underestimate the value of even small gestures or daily routines. These seemingly mundane moments are where most of the magic happens.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

How is the passive approach working for your relationships, Cancer? It’s time to stop expecting others to read your mind and just speak your thoughts clearly and directly. The silent treatment isn’t the improvement you think it is.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Your ability to adapt to your surroundings is admirable, but you shouldn’t have to flail in open waters if you don’t have to. The stars urge you to express your needs. In the end, it will only help your productivity.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Relationships are about give and take, Virgo. You can’t assume everyone will bend to your preferred affection style. On the contrary, it’s up to you to figure out their needs, just like it’s their job to figure out yours.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Certainly, not every problem is yours to fix. The sooner you realize that the less prone to heartache you’ll be. While your bleeding heart is noble, it isn’t always realistic. It’s time to come back to Earth.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

No matter how hard you’ll try, you’ll never be able to control the actions or priorities of others. As frustrating as that might be, there’s a silver lining, too—it means that no one can make you bend to theirs, either.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

It’s time to stop focusing so much on external success and validation and start looking for them internally. Take a moment to analyze your life path. How does it make you feel? If it isn’t good, then why are you on it?

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Don’t be afraid to lean into this vulnerability a little while longer, Cap. You don’t have to be the one at the helm at all times. You might be surprised how much you enjoy letting someone else take over for a spell.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

No one reaches a point where they don’t have more room to grow—not even you, Aquarius. Beware of falling too firmly in your ways. This is the same sort of dogmatism you once used to condemn in others.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

It isn’t easy learning that someone has been deceiving you. These realizations throw your whole reality into question, and that’s difficult, Pisces. But aren’t you glad you found this out now as opposed to later? 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest

  • ©Copyright 2022
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.