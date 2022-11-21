Your Daily Horoscope: November 21, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Monday, November 21st, a small sliver of a waning crescent Moon flies in a harmonious trine with Saturn, a planet governing challenge and discipline. The rewards for overcoming these emotional struggles are on the horizon. A solar transition from the 2nd to the 3rd House of Communication will serve to strengthen our voice in the meantime.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

While calling this a failure might be your first instinct, the stars urge you to consider another possibility. What if this setback was a detour saving you from a worser fate? There are reasons to be grateful if you choose to look.

In addition to being a bit stubborn, you are also loyal and fastidious. Despite the notoriety that the former brings, the latter two are invaluable. Don’t be afraid to lean into them—and encourage others to do the same when needed.

Rituals can serve to strengthen a relationship by forging a common bond and tradition. Thus, it’s important not to underestimate the value of even small gestures or daily routines. These seemingly mundane moments are where most of the magic happens.

How is the passive approach working for your relationships, Cancer? It’s time to stop expecting others to read your mind and just speak your thoughts clearly and directly. The silent treatment isn’t the improvement you think it is.

Your ability to adapt to your surroundings is admirable, but you shouldn’t have to flail in open waters if you don’t have to. The stars urge you to express your needs. In the end, it will only help your productivity.

Relationships are about give and take, Virgo. You can’t assume everyone will bend to your preferred affection style. On the contrary, it’s up to you to figure out their needs, just like it’s their job to figure out yours.

Certainly, not every problem is yours to fix. The sooner you realize that the less prone to heartache you’ll be. While your bleeding heart is noble, it isn’t always realistic. It’s time to come back to Earth.

No matter how hard you’ll try, you’ll never be able to control the actions or priorities of others. As frustrating as that might be, there’s a silver lining, too—it means that no one can make you bend to theirs, either.

It’s time to stop focusing so much on external success and validation and start looking for them internally. Take a moment to analyze your life path. How does it make you feel? If it isn’t good, then why are you on it?

Don’t be afraid to lean into this vulnerability a little while longer, Cap. You don’t have to be the one at the helm at all times. You might be surprised how much you enjoy letting someone else take over for a spell.

No one reaches a point where they don’t have more room to grow—not even you, Aquarius. Beware of falling too firmly in your ways. This is the same sort of dogmatism you once used to condemn in others.

It isn’t easy learning that someone has been deceiving you. These realizations throw your whole reality into question, and that’s difficult, Pisces. But aren’t you glad you found this out now as opposed to later?

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest