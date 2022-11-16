Your Daily Horoscope: November 16, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, November 16th, the last-quarter Moon opposes Saturn in the 11th House of Friendships and 5th House of Pleasure, respectively. This celestial stand-off suggests an emotional confrontation in a close platonic relationship. As the Sun flies in front of Mercury, we must be particularly careful not to let our egos get in the way of clear, direct communication.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

You’ve never had a problem doing things out of spite—in fact, this approach tends to embolden you. But when you start redirecting this energy inward on your emotional and mental well-being, is it really worth it, Aries?

You don’t need to sacrifice security for vulnerability, Taurus. Ideally, the two would intertwine. A little apprehension is normal. But if you don’t feel secure in this new connection, then it might be time to give it a second thought.

When you’ve shared a path with someone else for so long, it can be difficult to admit when your two roads begin to diverge. Eventually, both of you will have to accept it in order to make any true progress.

Sometimes, relationships require a bit of tough love to take them to the next level. Accountability is not the enemy of friendships. On the contrary, it’s the glue. If the connection is meant to be, this will only serve to strengthen it.

Time and all its gained experience naturally change us as we progress through life. Don’t be so quick to fault yourself for needing to change your mind. It would be a far worse fate never to consider alternate realities from your own.

There’s only so much people-pleasing you can do to steady your internal foundation, Virgo. Eventually, you’ll have to find a way to satiate your wants and needs. That’s the only way to find true stability—from the inside.

The stars are aligning in your favor, Libra. Indeed, you’ve been preparing for this moment for a while now. At long last, it’s finally here—the chance to use your intense compassion, past hurts, and equitable insight all at once.

Don’t be so afraid to pat yourself on the back every now and then, Scorpio. Despite what your tough cookie exterior would like you to think, there’s nothing wrong with reveling in your accomplishments when appropriate. Go ahead, celebrate!

As brilliant as you may be, be careful not to close yourself off to the idea of your external environment teaching you. The people, places, and experiences in and of your life are more valuable than you realize.

This hard work will pay off eventually, Cap. Don’t get so impatient that you jump ship before you’re able to reap the rewards. Hold fast to your beliefs and abilities—everyone else certainly feels confident in relying on you.

Sometimes the universe requires us to let go of something we weren’t quite ready to release, despite our very best efforts. When this happens, it’s better to let it go and work on what you could learn from this experience.

The stars encourage you to treat yourself like you would a very close friend today. You forgo your emotional needs for the sake of keeping the peace far too often, Pisces. Now is the time to unapologetically take up space.

