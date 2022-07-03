Your Daily Horoscope: July 3, 2022

On Sunday, July 3rd, the opposition between a waxing crescent Moon and Saturn retrograde intensifies. The Moon governs our inner self, while Saturn RG calls us to address undesirable but necessary obligations. Translation? The cosmos are dishing out some serious tough love.

What will that look like for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Life is rarely fair. Most of the time, the hardest tasks are also the most important. You can try to fight it all you want, but the universe has the upper hand here, Aries. Your best move is to grin and bear it.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

You’re an all-or-nothing type of person. So, when you do decide to put in 100 percent, it can be devastating when it doesn’t work out. You can either use this to strengthen you, or it can defeat you. Which will it be?

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Self-destruction can manifest in sneaky ways, Gemini. Be careful not to confuse excess productivity with true progress. What are you hiding from by diving head first into this new project? Because you’re certainly avoiding something.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Despite how unpleasant it might feel, difficult conversations between friends can be the ultimate act of love. Doing so requires an active dedication to maintaining that bond. Not caring enough to try should be the real concern.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Because you can be rather intimidating, people are slow to bring up qualms with you. Luckily, you hold yourself to incredibly high standards. So, you likely already know what those qualms would be. Now you just have to work on them.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

You have an angel and devil on either shoulder today, Virgo. Will you lean into the chaos of self-righteousness? Or will you start brainstorming a new solution? Deep down, you already know which is the better path.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

The stars are trying to clue you in on a crucial relationship hack, Libra. If you advocate for yourself outright and ensure your needs are met, you don’t have to worry about asserting yourself later in the relationship.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

As the Zodiac’s “tough guy,” you pride yourself on your ability to forgo “weaker” needs. Namely, you have no problem sacrificing vulnerability and honesty for power. While the latter might seem tempting, it’s fool’s gold compared to the former.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

An opportunity to take up a new cause or job has presented itself to you. While staying close to home might not seem appealing at first, have you considered there’s more to your backyard you have yet to explore?

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

You are undoubtedly insightful and intelligent. Still, that doesn’t mean you’re never wrong. If you feel like the universe is constantly pushing back against you, then maybe there’s a reason. What are these setbacks really trying to say?

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

You’ve been struggling at a crossroads for a while now. Your patience is wearing thin. Consequently, you’re starting to take it out on those around you. But be careful, Aquarius. Burnt bridges will get you absolutely nowhere.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

You’re on the precipice of significant change, but you can’t seem to make it over this last plateau. Now is not the time to give up hope, Pisces. Rather, now is the time to call for reinforcements. Your loved ones want to help.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

