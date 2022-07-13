Your Daily Horoscope: July 13, 2022

On Wednesday, July 13, the full Moon nears opposition with the Sun. While the former flies into Capricorn alongside Pluto retrograde, the latter remains in Cancer. Meanwhile, Saturn and Neptune continue their faraway reverse course past the asteroid belt.

Where does your sign fit in today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

It doesn’t take a painstakingly detailed 20-year outline of your goals and dreams to stay on your life path. Most of the time, it’s all based on gut feelings and what feels good. If something doesn’t feel right, then it’s time to leave it behind.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

You’re quick to view your most notable traits as negative ones. But to someone else, they could be enviably positive. Consider the notion that you’re better equipped to handle this obstacle than you let yourself believe.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Superficial communication is a breeze for you. However, the real challenge is expressing the messiest, most chaotic feelings of our inner self. Those closest to you should be able to fill in the gaps if you can’t find the words yourself.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Finally telling others what you need is a bittersweet journey. On the one hand, you’ll start to feel more satisfied and heard. On the other hand, it’s disheartening to know this could’ve been how you felt the whole time. Still, it’s better later than never.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

It might seem obvious, but the first step in getting what you want is identifying what it is. It’s time to seriously reflect on what that could be. Try to look past your superficial wishes and figure out what your soul craves.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

An abnormal problem requires an abnormal solution. The stars urge you to combine your pragmatism and wit to think outside the box. The solution is certainly there; you just have to open the right door to find it.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Love can be a rebellious act in the best sense. But it can also be rebellious in the worst, most foolish sense. There’s a difference between radical compassion and overt self-destruction. Make sure you’re not giving in to the latter.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

You are acutely aware of power dynamics and, in turn, are proficient at reading social cues. Regardless of whether you wanted it, this gives you a responsibility to act on the wrongdoings you sense before others can.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Because your self-worth is inextricably tied to your philosophy, it can be life-altering when you realize your moral compass has been skewed. However, don’t think of this as a failure. It’s a testament to your nature that you even noticed.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

You’re not only prepared for this obstacle; you’re also practically born for it. As dominating as it might seem before you, this is nothing you can’t handle. Trust your instinct; the stars have your back on this one.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Neptune retrograde promotes creativity, dreaming, and getting lost in imagination. Translation: This is your time to shine, Aquarius. Just because your physical being is stuck in one place doesn’t mean your head has to be—go ahead; shoot for the stars.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

The sting of betrayal is a tough one to soothe. It seems to permeate every layer of our lives, affecting our mental capacity regardless of how close or recent the wrongdoing is. Take solace in the fact that it will pass eventually.

