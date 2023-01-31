Your Daily Horoscope: January 31, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Tuesday, a waxing gibbous Moon moves from a powerful conjunction with Uranus to the same aspect with Mars under Gemini in the 9th House of Philosophy. When the Moon is at this phase, it encourages us to take stock of our progress and re-evaluate our direction. With Mars in the mix and the Sun in Aquarius, these reflections will likely have to do with our values.

What might this look like for your sign?

As firm and finite as our beliefs might feel at the time, sometimes we must change our perspective. If your ideas hold water, a bit of skepticism won’t hurt. If they don’t, then aren’t you glad you figured it out now?

Isn’t it exhausting pushing back against the will of the universe, Taurus? Your comfort zone isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. And the longer you wait within its confines, the more behind you’ll be from your potential progress.

Our strongest emotions rarely wait for a convenient moment to reveal themselves. On the contrary, the messiest feelings often come at the most inconvenient times. Still, this isn’t an excuse to react unwisely to their presence.

Be wary of falling in love with the idea of a person, Cancer. Not only is putting your hope into a fantasy a recipe for disaster. But it also isn’t fair to the other party trying to live up to your imagination.

You are more in control of your life than your insecurities are trying to tell you. Put some of that famous charisma to good use. Even if it doesn’t feel like it right now, that version of you still exists. It’s their time to shine.

You have no problem giving other people unsolicited advice, so why are you so quick to shut down when others do the same? You’d be wise to keep an open mind to their ideas. Perspective is valuable, Virgo.

Believe it or not, being your own advocate is more important than being everyone else’s. Your ability to support yourself directly affects your ability to help others. So, it’s imperative that you start taking care of yourself.

Life is unpredictable, so you must find some sense of stability within yourself. You don’t have to do it perfectly every time. But it’s important that you steel yourself against outside distractions and influences, Scorpio.

You’ve made some great progress, Sag. Now, the stars encourage you to take a step back and observe. What ground have you covered thus far? And where do you want to go next? Determine this before moving forward.

When our needs remain unmet, it’s far easier to place the blame on everyone else. However, no one can read your mind, Cap. It’s just as much your responsibility to express these needs out loud so they can be met.

The university is offering up a tremendous learning opportunity, Aquarius. Be sure to seize the moment while it’s here. The stars encourage you to keep your mind, heart, and eyes open to the possibilities of something (or someone) new.

Transformation is a slow, arduous process. Don’t let the length of this endeavor dishearten you, Pisces. You aren’t doing something inherently incorrect. This is just the way it goes. Trust that you’re on the right path.

